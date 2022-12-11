Neshannock’s girls completed the mission last season.
The Lady Lancers won the WPIAL Class 2A title and finished as state runners-up in 2020. Last year, they defended their district championship and added PIAA gold as well.
Expectations remain high for Neshannock as it graduated starters Neleh Nogay and Addi Watts from the group that went 29-2 last year.
“We are a veteran team, in a way. In a way, we are not,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “We lost two really key players, as far as leadership and defensive intensity go. That’s hard to replace. Things are coming together, though. We may have to change things up defensively, at times. We’re trying to get into the swing of things.”
The Lady Lancers lost another key player when top reserve Hunter Newman, a Morgan State softball recruit, decided to focus on softball and not play basketball this season.
“We’ll coach up who is in front of us and go with what we have,” Grybowski said. “I believe in the kids that we have and I believe we have some kids who can step up and do some good things.”
Neshannock has a solid core to work with in returning starters Mairan Haggerty, Megan Pallerino and Aaralyn Nogay. Haggerty, a senior, led the team in scoring at 17.1 points per game. She added 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.0 steals per outing. Avi DeLillo and Camdyn Cole move into the starting lineup.
Juniors Kaitlyn Fries and Ali Giordano, sophomore Gabby Quinn and freshmen Jaidon Nogay and Payton Newman could all see time in the rotation as well.
“We are really stressing the defensive end. We really have to hit the boards this year both on offense and defense. We have to make our layups,” Grybowski said. “I am sure we are going to see a lot of defenses geared toward slowing down Mairan and we have to have other people step up score.”
With a lot of inexperienced players in the rotation, the Lady Lancers know they must be patient and let the process play out.
“I am trying to teach. To learn our system, there is a lot of information, and they are having to process a lot,” Grybowski said. “We’re trying to run different stuff, too. It’s coming along slowly. But, we don’t want to be really good in December and January. We want to be really good in February.”
Neshannock has to deal with a new section, too. The Lady Lancers moved up to Class 3A. They’ll play Laurel, Beaver Falls, Ellwood City, Mohawk and Riverside in Section 1.
“Moving up to 3A is more of a challenge,” Grybowski said. “We’ll have to do a lot more scouting again. It’s all new for us. We played in this section in 2019, so a lot of the teams are similar, but the coaches are different now.”
