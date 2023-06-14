DUBOIS — The Neshannock High softball team’s historic undefeated streak and chance to defend its 2022 PIAA championship came to a halt after losing to Everett on Monday.
The Lady Lancers fell to Everett, 9-6, in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals at Heindl Memorial Field. Neshannock entered the game with 48 consecutive wins — a WPIAL record.
“All good things do come to an end,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said of the loss. “But, one thing that all of us coaches kind of expanded on is that I guess we just weren’t ready for it and we didn’t think that it would come to an end today. We really are a great team and we just didn’t play to our abilities today.”
Neshannock (22-1 overall) managed to outhit the Lady Warriors (25-0).
“I cannot say enough about all of our kids — all of them,” Everett coach Jackie Levy said of the win. “It took every one of them, all fourteen of them, to get to this point where we are today. We have been working for this for a long time. I’m still processing.”
In the bottom of the first inning, Everett’s Olivia Hillegas singled on a ground ball to right field to bring home the first run of the game. Jade Colledge followed that up by scoring on a passed ball and then Kirstin Feathers broke her bat and scored on an error to bring home Hillegas to give Everett a 3-0 lead.
“At that point, I just thought, ‘Okay, we’re playing an aggressive team here. They’re going to come up to bat ready to swing,’” Lash said on the bottom of the first inning. “I felt, ‘Hey, we have a lot more time in this game to prove ourselves.’ To get those (three runs) put on us in the first inning was kind of eye opening like, ‘Hey, this is really is a good team so we better be ready to come through offensively.’”
Hillegas went the distance and surrendered 10 hits, six runs — all earned — and pitched one walk and five strikeouts.
“She is our senior leader,” Levy said of Hillegas. “She is strong out there. The girls kind of go with her. They saw how much she was focused on the mound and they really followed her lead.”
Some miscues early on and bad passes didn’t help Neshannock’s cause. Lash said the miscues were from, “Lack of focus,” adding, “I’d say we got here, we got here in plenty of time to get stretched out; take in the whole atmosphere. Our pregame warmup, I don’t think we looked like ourselves. That’s one thing we always pride ourselves on that we are just on point in everything we do in our pregame warmup. We just didn’t do that today and I think that carried through to how we were playing. Errors that don’t usually get made by this team, those things were happening.”
The Lady Lancers started chipping away at Everett’s lead with Aaralyn Nogay hitting a triple and bringing home a run in the top of the third. Neshannock’s Addy Frye hit a double to bring home Nogay in the third and cut Everett’s lead to one run.
“That’s really what we need to do — keep stringing those hits together; let’s stay positive. Why are we giving up?” Lash said of the third inning. “We got a lot of game left even at that point. Any inning can be a big inning. I think all of us had hope at that point. Just knowing our team and the offensive power we have, I think we thought, ‘We still have some chances here.’”
Frye went the distance in the pitching circle and relinquished six hits, nine runs — none earned — and threw five walks and eight strikeouts.
“I think she still did well,” Lash said of Frye. “What I will say is calling pitches was tough today. One, it was a very aggressive team and for two I think she was getting pinched pretty bad there on balls and strikes. That was tough because there were times we just thought, ‘Okay, we can only call maybe fastballs.’ Balls and strikes I think were a little off today.”
Everett continued its pattern of scoring three runs every other inning in the bottom of the third with Hillegas scoring on a passed ball which was followed up by Addy Wood plating two more runs to take back the three-run advantage.
“I guess it’s a special number...I’m kidding,” Levy said on scoring three runs every other inning. “Neshannock is amazing. We knew coming in that this would be a battle the whole way through, but like I said, we’ve been preparing and the girls can see now our preparation has meaning and they’re ready to keep it rolling.”
In the top of the fourth inning, Neshannock’s Gabby Perod doubled on a line drive to center to bring home Gabby Quinn. Jaidon Nogay connected with a pitch to plate two more runs in the fourth and trail Everett by one run again.
Neshannock’s Hunter Newman hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning to tie the game at six.
“It was great to see because Hunter had two tough at bats right before that,” Lash said of Newman’s home run. “I know it was affecting her and I was just trying to talk about her about, ‘You can still pull through. You can be Hunter. The normal Hunter we always see.’ She was a little more relaxed with that at bat. Then, she seemed much more relaxed and into the game once that happened.”
With a bases load threat in the bottom of the fifth, Everett’s Cloe Price doubled on a line drive to left field to bring home the final three runs of the game.
“I love talking about (Cloe Price),” Levy said. “She is such an energy booster for the team the way she hits; the way she runs the bases. She pumps the kids up. Between her and Olivia (Hillegas), those two leaders on our team keep the team going.”
Neshannock will lose six seniors — Newman, Gianna DeSalvo, Hannah Donaldson, Jadyn Malizia, Aaralyn Nogay and Kaylee Smith — on its roster.
“It’s going to be tough to lose them,” Lash said of her seniors. “Leaders. Those girls just really get the other girls engaged in the game. The knowledge that they have; the ability that they have...I don’t know if it’s replaceable. All three of them that start (Newman, Malizia and Aaralyn Nogay) are going to college to play ball. Two at Division I and one at Division III, but I don’t care what division it is. Those girls each bring something to that field and to our lineup. It’s going to be tough to replace them.”
