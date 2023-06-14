Mildred M. Magee, age 89, of Harmony died Wednesday, May 17,2023, at the Concordia of Cranberry. Mildred was born June 27, 1933, in New Castle, and was the daughter of James T. and Hazel M. Stoops Aiken. She was a tax collector in Perry Township for over 20 years as well as a housewife. Mild…