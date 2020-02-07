By Kayleen Cubbal
and Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
It certainly seemed like a sound enough game plan — stop the two big guns for the Mohawk High girls basketball team and stop the Lady Warriors.
But while leading scorers Karly McCutcheon and Nadia Lape were being followed in a triangle-and-two defense by Neshannock, their teammates stepped up. That enabled visiting Mohawk to jump out to a commanding first-quarter lead the team never relinquished in a 75-53 WPIAL Section 1-3A victory Thursday night.
The win ensured a share of the section title with Beaver for the Lady Warriors with identical 12-2 records. Avonworth is next at 10-3, while Freedom is 8-6.
Neshannock remains alive for a playoff berth, but it will have to pull off a comeback Saturday when it travels to Avonworth for the completion of a suspended game from last week. The Lady Antelopes were leading 26-18 with 2 minutes to go when coach Frank Halloran collapsed onto the court. Halloran was rushed to Allegheny General Hospital and later released after he was diagnosed with high blood pressure and exhaustion. Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski requested that, out of respect to Halloran, the game be completed at a later date.
If Neshannock and Freedom were to end the regular season tied, both would secure WPIAL playoff berths since they split during the regular season.
The defending WPIAL Class 3A champion Lady Lancers (7-6, 11-9) were hoping to take care of business Thursday night, but Mohawk saw to it that that did not happen.
With McCutcheon and Lape being tailed, Paige Julian hit a huge 3-pointer to open the game en route to a 12-point first quarter. She and Hannah McDanel picked up the slack, forcing Grybowski to pull out of the triangle-and-two and switch to a straight man-to-man. The Lady Warriors hit 16 3-pointers in the game, including six from Lape and five from McCutcheon. Mohawk was 16 for 30 from 3-point range on the night and 27 of 49 overall.
“We both had a lot on the line tonight and playing at Neshannock is never easy,” Lady Warriors coach Mike O’Lare said. “There was a good crowd on both sides. It was a great atmosphere.
“Paige loosened things up with the 3 and then we just started hitting,” he added. “It’s a little hard to guard the opposing team when everyone is hitting.”
Grybowski agreed.
“I called two timeouts in the first quarter,” she said. “We just couldn’t stop the bleeding.”
McCutcheon went over 1,000 points for the game with a third-quarter layup. She needed 16 points coming into the game and finished with 22, sharing game-high scoring honors with Lape. The game was stopped so the team could congratulate her.
“She’s not a kid who goes out looking for recognition like that. She’ll take a win instead of the points any day. We’re all proud of her,” O’Lare said.
Julian was next in scoring with 21 points and McDanel added 8 markers.
Jesse Fehrs had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds and Neleh Nogay added 10 markers.
Mohawk committed just five turnovers in the game to Neshannock’s 12.
Laurel 53,
Shenango 29
The Lady Spartans pulled away for a Section 1-2A road win over the Lady Wildcats. It was the final game of the regular season for both teams, who are both bound for the WPIAL playoffs.
Laurel (12-2, 15-7) led 13-6 after the first quarter before pushing the lead to 28-10 at the half.
The Lady Spartans have won eight of their last nine games. Shenango (6-8, 12-10) has dropped its last two tilts.
“It was great to get us going for the playoffs,” Laurel coach Matt Stebbins said. “It was a good team win with balanced scoring.
“We have some momentum going into the playoffs. I thought it was a great defensive effort.”
Faith Gibson led the Lady Spartans with 14 points. Regan Atkins and Danielle Pontius posted nine markers each. Reese Bintrim chipped in with eight.
Bintrim pulled down a team-best 12 rebounds. Atkins and Pontius handed out five assists apiece.
“I’m very happy with how the offense played, too,” Stebbins said. “Multiple girls are able to score and it’s been a different girl every night; it was a great job on both ends of the floor.”
Janie Natale netted nine points for Shenango and Emilee Fedrizzi tossed in seven. Kylee Rubin recorded six tallies.
Union 32,
Aquinas Academy-Gibsonia 29
The Lady Scots rallied in the fourth to knock off visiting Aquinas Academy-Gibsonia in a nonsection matchup.
Union (5-17) scored eight points in each of the four quarters. The Lady Scots trailed 10-8 after the first quarter and 19-16 at the break. Union was down 27-24 going to the final frame.
Zoe Lepri led the Lady Scots with 13 points and five rebounds. Maddie Wynn and Kayla Fruehstorfer added seven markers apiece.
Elizabeth Russell recorded 13 markers for Aquinas Academy-Gibsonia.
Union closed the season winning two of its final three games.
Riverside 51,
Ellwood City 31
The Lady Panthers pulled away for a Section 1-3A road win over the Lady Wolverines.
Kyla Servick scored 17 points to lead Ellwood City Lincoln (1-13, 3-17).
Brielle Chesko netted 25 points to lead all scorers for Riverside (4-10, 11-11).
Blackhawk 81,
New Castle 29
The Lady ‘Canes struggled in dropping a Section 2-4A road game to the Lady Cougars.
New Castle (6-6, 13-9) trailed 20-11 after the first quarter and 49-23 at the half.
Alaya Respress recorded 11 points for the Lady ‘Canes and Raquel Rivera was next with seven. Aayanni Hudson added five tallies.
Mackenzie Amalia poured in a game-high 30 points Blackhawk (11-1, 18-3).
Boys
Wilmington 45,
Mercer 44
The Greyhounds locked up a District 10, Class 2A playoff berth with a Region 2-2A home win over the Mustangs.
Wilmington trailed 44-41 with 30 seconds left. Ian Sullivan drove the lane and made a layup to cut the deficit to 44-43.
The Greyhounds fouled on the inbound pass. But Mercer missed both ends of a two-shot foul to give Wilmington life.
The Greyhounds (6-5, 8-12) grabbed the rebound and pushed it to the other end. Wilmington’s Shane Cox missed a layup, but he got the offensive rebound and put it back up and in with four seconds to go to give the Greyhounds a 45-44 buffer.
Ethan Susen then stole the inbound pass to seal the win.
“It was nice to see us come through in the clutch,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “It was nice to see Ian drive the lane and get that layup and to be able to recognize the open guy when we got the ball back.
“Offensive rebounding was huge tonight.”
Caelan Bender and Cox scored 14 points each to lead the Greyhounds. Cox added a game-high 14 rebounds as well.
“It feels really good to get the win and clinch a playoff berth,” Jeckavitch said. “We struggled on the offensive end.
“But the determination and grit shows the character of this team.”
Braxton Shimrack pulled down 10 boards for the winners, while Bender added six assists and four steals. Sullivan handed out four assists.
Mercer is now 1-11, 6-15.
