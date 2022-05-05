Perfection was on the line for the Neshannock High softball team Wednesday.
Addy Frye made sure the Lady Lancers’ unblemished mark remained that way.
Frye belted a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to lead Neshannock to an 8-5 WPIAL Section 4-2A win over visiting Laurel. The win locked up the section title as well for the Lady Lancers.
“I was praying the whole time I was up to bat because I didn’t hit very well the first couple of bats,” Frye said on the game-winning homer. “I knew I had to dig deep and be there for my team so when I hit it I knew I had to give all my glory to God.”
“She’s amazing,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said of Frye.
“Every game she comes up big. I just had a good feeling it would be a nice timely hit. I didn’t know if I expected it over the fence and go that far over the fence but it’s great to see it. We needed it at that time.”
Aside from picking up the win for Neshannock at bat, Frye (10-0) earned the win in the circle, too. She went the distance and relinquished seven hits and five runs — four earned — with a walk and 14 strikeouts.
“I think what I notice about her, even after they hit home runs, I notice she comes back and she’s still pretty calm,” Lash said of Frye’s pitching. “As a freshman, I think that’s huge because I’m sure that it’s easy to get in a pitcher’s head after you hit some big hits off them. She hit a batter but I think she just brushes it off and comes back at the next batter. Those are some really tough hitters to pitch against, all of them, the top of that lineup is really, really tough. I think she threw a lot of pitches because they were fouling one off after another but she just kept coming back; coming back strong.”
Neshannock (10-0 section, 13-0 overall) started off strong with a 3-0 lead in the first inning. A fielder’s choice scored Madison Maine from third with the Lady Spartans’ first tally of the game in the third inning.
Neshannock outhit Laurel, 11-7. The Lady Lancers had two errors, compared to one for Laurel.
“That was a fun game,” Lady Spartans coach Frank Duddy said. “If you didn’t feel excited in that game you might be dead.”
The Lady Spartans (9-2, 11-2) tied the game at three in the fifth inning after Grace Zeppelin hit her first home run of the season.
“She’s been seeing it well the last few games,” Duddy said of Zeppelin. “She’s been hitting it hard. Hitting a lot of line drives and it was just a matter of time before she popped one. With Addy Frye’s velocity, you square it up, it’s got a good shot. Same thing with Autumn (Boyd), you square it up, you got a good shot of getting it out of here.”
Autumn Boyd (4-2) took the loss. She pitched 7 1/3 innings and surrendered 11 hits and eight runs — all earned — with four walks and 15 strikeouts.
Neshannock would respond with Gabby Quinn hitting a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth to regain the lead.
Neshannock looked poised to win at the top of the seventh inning with two outs before Laurel’s Addison Deal cranked one out of the park to bring in two more runs and create a 5-4 lead.
“She’s been clutch for us all year and even last year,” Duddy said of Deal. “That shot there reminded me of the one she hit at Slippery Rock (University) to keep us alive in that state playoff game last year. When we need a big hit she’s there for us.”
Neshannock’s Ali Giordano drove a hit to right field in the bottom of the seventh to bring in a run and tie the game at five before going into the extra innings.
“I think it’s important for us just to win this game. This has been just a hardworking group of kids, tough year, we had a slow start to the year,” Lash said. “To go undefeated up to this point and win the section, just really excited for all of us. It feels real good. I think we still got to stay grounded.”
