The Wilmington High softball team can call itself a champion.
The Lady Greyhounds clinched at least a tie for the District 10, Region 1-1A/2A title with a 13-4 victory at Reynolds on Wednesday.
Wilmington went into the game in a three-way tie with Reynolds and Mercer for first. Region play has to be completed by Thursday, so the Lady Greyhounds will have to wait and see what the Lady Mustangs do in their final game.
“The least we can do is split the region title, or we can win it outright,” fourth-year coach John Frank said. “The girls came in knowing that we had to take care of business and we did. They didn’t know, though, that they would be region champs if they won tonight. They were pretty excited when we told them.”
Wilmington is now 13-2, both in region play and overall.
Winning pitcher Remi Koi went the distance, giving up four earned runs, five hits and three walks while striking out seven.
The Lady Greyhounds pounded out 16 hits, led by Faith Jones with two singles and a home run, Chloe Krarup with two singles and a double, Ella Krarup and Taylor Dlugozima with two singles each, Koi with a home run and two RBIs, Bri Fisher with two singles and three RBIs and McKenna Bucker with a double.
Jadyn Flick singled in her first at-bat, but Frank feared she might have suffered a broken wrist on the play. It later was diagnosed as a bone contusion, which will keep her sidelined for what Frank is hoping is a brief period.
Wilmington scored four in the first, one in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth, one in the sixth and four in the seventh. Reynolds countered with one in the third and three in the fifth.
The Lady Greyhounds host Kennedy Catholic at 4 p.m. Thursday.
