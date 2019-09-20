The Wilmington High girls soccer team scored 22 goals in a victory last night.
The Lady Greyhounds blanked visiting West Middlesex 22-0, in District 10, Region 1-1A action. The halftime score was 10-0.
West Middlesex was in its season opener after its program was canceled, then reinstated, earlier this week.
Four Wilmington players scored three goals apiece: Sabrina DeVite, Sara Ruth, Ava Krepp and Lindsey Martineau.
Sarah Thomas, Camryn Kollar and Ashley Wignall had two goals each. Reese Walker, Emily Huff, Emilia Labbiento and Hannah Lockhart added one each. Emma Hill, Ruth and Walker had three assists each and Martineau and Megan Bayuk added two apiece. Lockhart, Thomas, Labbiento, Anna Williams, Kollar, Krepp and Wignall had one each.
Taylor Kendall recorded the shutout in goal with two saves.
Wilmington is 2-0, 6-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.