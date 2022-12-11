The Wilmington High girls basketball team is looking to build off of their success last year for the 2022-23 season.
“We saw some success last season in my second year as the girls’ coach. I think the amount of success we saw, as small as it was, and how we played in that first playoff game energized the girls to put work in the offseason,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “We had all the girls buy in. We played a ton of basketball games with different camps and leagues we’re in. It kind of rejuvenated the basketball program and they were excited for the season.”
The Lady Greyhounds lost two seniors, Jadyn Flick and Madison Graham, to graduation.
“They were hard losses,” Jeckavitch said. “The leadership our two seniors are bringing in is from Maelee Whiting and AnnaLee Gardner with the addition of Lia Krarup and three-year starter Sarah Dieter. Those core girls kind of took everyone under their wing and showed them how to work and how the program is going to be ran the next several years.”
Jeckavitch has a fairly young roster with 12 of his 17 players being underclassmen.
“It is a very young roster. We have eight freshman and three in our rotation with one of them, Maya Jeckavitch, starting,” Jeckavitch said. “She’s running our point guard position to free Lia up and getting her in the scoring role she needs to be in. Being able to coach that group, that freshman group, I coached them since they were in elementary school. They know the system I’m running.”
Lia Krarup, a sophomore, was Wilmington’s leading scorer last season with a total of 340 points as a freshman.
“Having Lia Krarup, our best scorer, back and only being a sophomore is a luxury to have as well,” Jeckavitch said. “The girls that are back this season took the younger girls under their wing.”
Jeckavitch commented about the Wilmington girls team not winning a playoff game since the 1990s in being the next obstacle to overcome.
“We found a little bit of success last year and sometimes people get a little complacent or a little stale in realizing you have to put the work in,” Jeckavitch said. “I’ll give credit to the girls. In our offseason program we had almost 100 percent attendance which is credit to them not being complacent and wanting to get to the next step.”
Jeckavitch is changing the offensive style of play to be more speedy and aggressive.
“Our motto this year has been being able to press and push — The two Ps,” Jeckavitch said. “We have to be conditioned to run 32 minutes up in your face and be aggressive on defense. Their conditioning level has been tremendous to get to the point that we can play that type of style.
“Defensively, when I took over two years ago we were a little bit slower of a team and were trying to keep the game down in the low 30s and 40s. We still put in more of the style of what I wanted to play — causing turnovers and applying pressure. Nobody wants to be pressured during the game. The more we do it now the more comfortable we will be doing it in the future.”
Wilmington’s Jake Harvey and Dave Bruckner return as assistant coaches for Jeckavitch.
“It’s nice knowing you have the same guys, staff and goals in mind,” Jeckavitch said. “I would agree that finally we have some personnel that can run the system I’d like to run. We have the girls that have the ability to use their athleticism as a big weapon for how we want to play defense and score the ball as well.
The exact same staff coming back brings us the stability and we take it one day at a time. On our board it says, ‘Every day let’s just get better.’ We’re going trust the process and if we do our jobs as individuals the team goals will come. They’ve bought into that system of improving everyday.”
