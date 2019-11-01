The Shenango High volleyball team is out of the WPIAL playoffs.
The Lady Wildcats fought to the finish in a 25-20, 25-19, 25-22 loss to Fort Cherry in the WPIAL Class 1A semifinals at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Thursday night.
It was the first loss of the season for coach Greg Dugan’s Shenango team (16-1).
Grace Merkel had seven blocks, six kills and 10 service points. Emilee Fedrizzi added seven kills, Kylee Rubin five kills and Shannon Linz 16 assists.
Shenango will play Geibel Catholic at noon Saturday at Fox Chapel in a PIAA play-in game.
The winner will be the No. 3 seed out of District 7 for the PIAA Class 1A playoffs.
The Wildcats slipped past Greensburg Central Catholic, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 14-25, 15-12 in the quarterfinals at North Hills High on Tuesday night.
