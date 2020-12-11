The New Castle High girls basketball team was happy to be in the gym at the same time Friday night.
That’s been a rare occurrence for the Lady ‘Canes this season.
Once the squad got used to it, the team overcame a slow start to post a 43-39 win over Shenango at its own tournament.
“It was great to get this win. We’ve been working at it for six months,” New Castle’s Neena Flora said. “Quarantine made it very hard to get everyone together to work.”
It took New Castle (1-0) 6:40 to get on the scoreboard. But, once the shutout was broken, the team picked up momentum. The Lady ‘Canes turned an 8-5 deficit after the first quarter into a 20-12 halftime team.
“It’s the first game of the season and it happens every year,” Flora said. “Shenango is a good team and they played well, but we picked it up and worked hard the whole time.”
New Castle established some chemistry as the game progressed, too.
“We started off slow. This week is the first week I had my full team because of COVID and everything else going on,” New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “You know it’s going to be touch and go for that first game. But, as soon as we got going, I was confident in what we had in them. It was sloppy and we have a lot to work on, but I am feeling good after that win.”
The Lady Wildcats (0-1) battled back in the third. Kylee Rubin’s 10 points helped Shenango tie the score at 29-all at the buzzer.
“We had a pretty rough second quarter, but we fought back pretty hard and I was pleased with the effort. Sometimes, when you’re fighting from behind, you exert a lot of energy and it takes a lot out of you,” Shenango coach Kevin Zona said. “We didn’t play our best basketball. It was our first game out, but you have to give New Castle credit, too. They really did play good defense. We are going to be fine. I am confident and optimistic. We were a little sloppy, but everything is correctable.”
Shenango rallied for a 35-33 lead with 5:01 left in the game, but New Castle closed the contest with a 10-4 run to seal the win. Flora had the hot hand as she tallied 12 of her team-high 14 points in the frame.
“I didn’t have a good first three quarters, so I went into the fourth knowing that I was letting down my team since I am supposed to be a leader,” she said. “We knew we all had to work very hard in that fourth quarter and step it up. My teammates’ good performances helped me. It’s part of our program that we keep going and never give up.”
Raegan Hudson added 13 points for New Castle, while Shenango’s Kylee Rubin led all scorers with 18 points. Janie Natale had 11.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, both teams are now off (no practices or games) until Jan. 4.
“It’s 2020,” Flora said. “We know it’s going to happen. I feel like we just have to keep working once we get back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.