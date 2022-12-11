Numbers are up for the New Castle girls.
The Lady ’Canes only graduated two seniors from last year’s team, but welcome a good group of newcomers to the squad this winter.
“It really does help,” New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “Since practice started and seeing my numbers – wow – we have enough girls to have a jayvee team. That’s huge for us.”
The bigger number of players has added to the competition level at practice, too.
“The freshman group I have really challenges the varsity. They push them so hard and are not afraid to get after it, which makes the varsity get after it even more,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “It’s a great thing to have. As a head coach, you want that competition. They are definitely working hard and competing against each other, but also cheering each other on, which is good to see.”
New Castle welcomes back four starters in seniors Neena Flora and Diamond Richardson, junior Raegan Hudson and sophomore Rihanna Boice. Sophomores Valerie Colon, Rah’Jare “Sunny” Roberson and Telah Williams will see key minutes as well. Williams is fully recovered from an injury.
“She was hurt late in the year, but we’re looking forward to getting her back,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “She has a very high basketball IQ. Getting her back will be a plus for us.”
The Lady ’Canes got a boost when Armani Walker transferred back to New Castle for her senior season. She transferred to Kennedy Catholic after her sophomore season, but suffered an injury and missed her junior year. Now, she’s back with the Lady ’Canes.
“She is working hard and she will bring a lot of maturity as a senior,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “Overall, she brings a lot to the table, like her basketball IQ and how hard she is working.”
DiNardo-Joseph is pleased with the progress the team’s veterans have made since their 5-15 finish last year.
“Their communication and understanding of the game and each other is better. They know what role they need to play and are working together to get to that big-picture goal of having a winning season and getting to the playoffs,” she said. “They are catching onto their mistakes before words even have to come out of my mouth. They have grown and matured so much over a year. Neena and Diamond have accepted the leadership role where, every time they do something, they know it’s the last time they’ll be doing it since they are seniors, so they want to do it the right way. The maturity I see in those two, it’s rubbing off on the others.”
New Castle, which finished 2-12 in WPIAL Section 2-4A moved up to Section 2-5A. The Lady ’Canes face Armstrong, Fox Chapel, Hampton, Mars, North Hills and Shaler in their new section.
“We just made the cut. We’ll be going up against bigger schools. When you’re 5A and a bigger school, you get a lot more athletes to pick from,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “We have to play who we have to play. We have to take care of us and do what we do best, which is using our speed and communicating. If we do all the small things we’re working on, we’ll be OK. We just have to take care of ourselves.”
