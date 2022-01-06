The New Castle High girls basketball team had an emotional night against Hopewell on Thursday.

Lady ‘Canes assistant coach Alaya Respress paid tribute, before the start of the game, to Terianna “T.T.” Payne-Hicks.

New Castle trailed the Lady Vikings the majority of the game before mounting a late comeback. The comeback bid, though, fell short in a 47-43 WPIAL Section 2-4A loss at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.

Payne-Hicks died in a house fire along with her mother — Courtney Lee Payne — and a friend on Dec. 29. The New Castle senior was 17.

“It’s been an emotional week for the girls, myself, the coaching staff,” New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “Losing someone like T.T. and continuing living for her has been tough. You never want to lose someone at all, especially at such a young age. Especially one of your best friends in senior year.

“It’s been tough on pretty much all the girls, she was family. She didn’t play this year but she’ll always be Lady ‘Cane family.”

The first quarter ended in a deadlock at 10. The Lady Vikings (1-2 section, 2-5 overall) took a 23-18 lead into halfime.

“We didn’t know the tough situation they would be playing under tonight,” Hopewell coach Jeff Homziak said. “I give their kids a ton of credit having to play through losing a classmate and former teammate. That’s something that we wouldn’t want anyone to experience.

“I applaud them. They never quit. They continued to battle throughout the whole game and that’s attributed to their coaching staff and those kids to honor their former player.”

Hopewell increased its lead to 38-25 going to the fourth period.

Rihanna Boice chipped in 13 points for New Castle (1-3, 4-4) and Neena Flora was next with 10.

Foul trouble was an issue for New Castle throughout the game.

“I tell the girls every game ‘You got to come out and play thirty-two minutes, you can’t play eight, you can’t play sixteen, you can’t play twenty-four, you have to play thirty-two,’” DiNardo-Joseph said. “We got into foul trouble early; it kind of takes you out of your game plan. and then you’re kind of battling the whole time, battling back.

“You can’t wait until the fourth quarter to turn it on and we just waited too long and we let it get away from us. In the end, we showed a lot of character and showed a lot of heart but just a little too late.”

Girls basketball: Hopewell at New Castle

1 of 10

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.