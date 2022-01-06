ABOVE: New Castle’s Kayla Jones dribbles to the basket during Thursday night’s home game against Hopewell. BELOW: The Lady ’Canes’ Raegan Hudson throws a pass against the Lady Vikings on Thursday. Hopewell won the game, 47-43.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Rihanna Boice shoots a free throw during a home game against Hopewell. Players wore "TT" on their jersey in memory of Terianna "T.T." Payne-Hicks, who died in a fire Dec. 29.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
A banner in memory of Terianna “T.T.” Payne-Hicks hangs in the New Castle Field House.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Raegan Hudson throws a pass during a home game against Hopewell.
ABOVE: New Castle’s Kayla Jones dribbles to the basket during Thursday night’s home game against Hopewell. BELOW: The Lady ’Canes’ Raegan Hudson throws a pass against the Lady Vikings on Thursday. Hopewell won the game, 47-43.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Rihanna Boice shoots a free throw during a home game against Hopewell. Players wore "TT" on their jersey in memory of Terianna "T.T." Payne-Hicks, who died in a fire Dec. 29.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
A banner in memory of Terianna “T.T.” Payne-Hicks hangs in the New Castle Field House.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Raegan Hudson throws a pass during a home game against Hopewell.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
The New Castle High girls basketball team had an emotional night against Hopewell on Thursday.
Lady ‘Canes assistant coach Alaya Respress paid tribute, before the start of the game, to Terianna “T.T.” Payne-Hicks.
New Castle trailed the Lady Vikings the majority of the game before mounting a late comeback. The comeback bid, though, fell short in a 47-43 WPIAL Section 2-4A loss at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
Payne-Hicks died in a house fire along with her mother — Courtney Lee Payne — and a friend on Dec. 29. The New Castle senior was 17.
“It’s been an emotional week for the girls, myself, the coaching staff,” New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “Losing someone like T.T. and continuing living for her has been tough. You never want to lose someone at all, especially at such a young age. Especially one of your best friends in senior year.
“It’s been tough on pretty much all the girls, she was family. She didn’t play this year but she’ll always be Lady ‘Cane family.”
The first quarter ended in a deadlock at 10. The Lady Vikings (1-2 section, 2-5 overall) took a 23-18 lead into halfime.
“We didn’t know the tough situation they would be playing under tonight,” Hopewell coach Jeff Homziak said. “I give their kids a ton of credit having to play through losing a classmate and former teammate. That’s something that we wouldn’t want anyone to experience.
Story continues below video
“I applaud them. They never quit. They continued to battle throughout the whole game and that’s attributed to their coaching staff and those kids to honor their former player.”
Hopewell increased its lead to 38-25 going to the fourth period.
Rihanna Boice chipped in 13 points for New Castle (1-3, 4-4) and Neena Flora was next with 10.
Foul trouble was an issue for New Castle throughout the game.
“I tell the girls every game ‘You got to come out and play thirty-two minutes, you can’t play eight, you can’t play sixteen, you can’t play twenty-four, you have to play thirty-two,’” DiNardo-Joseph said. “We got into foul trouble early; it kind of takes you out of your game plan. and then you’re kind of battling the whole time, battling back.
“You can’t wait until the fourth quarter to turn it on and we just waited too long and we let it get away from us. In the end, we showed a lot of character and showed a lot of heart but just a little too late.”
1 of 10
Raegan Hudson
New Castle's Raegan Hudson throws a pass during a home game against Hopewell.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Kayla Jones
New Castle's Kayla Jones dribbles up the floor during a home game against Hopewell.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Kayla Jones
ABOVE: New Castle’s Kayla Jones dribbles to the basket during Thursday night’s home game against Hopewell. BELOW: The Lady ’Canes’ Raegan Hudson throws a pass against the Lady Vikings on Thursday. Hopewell won the game, 47-43.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Aayanni Hudson
New Castle's Aayanni Hudson shoots a 3-pointer during a home game against Hopewell.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Kayla Jones
New Castle's Kayla Jones dribbles up the floor during a home game against Hopewell.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Kara DiNardo-Joseph
New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph during a home game against Hopewell.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Kara DiNardo-Joseph
New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph during a home game against Hopewell.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Rihanna Boice
New Castle's Rihanna Boice shoots a free throw during a home game against Hopewell. Players wore "TT" on their jersey in memory of Terianna "T.T." Payne-Hicks, who died in a fire Dec. 29.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Terianna "T.T." Payne-Hicks
A banner in memory of Terianna “T.T.” Payne-Hicks hangs in the New Castle Field House.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Deja Drew
New Castle's Deja Drew shotos a free throw during a home game against Hopewell.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Girls basketball: Hopewell at New Castle
1 of 10
Raegan Hudson
New Castle's Raegan Hudson throws a pass during a home game against Hopewell.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Kayla Jones
New Castle's Kayla Jones dribbles up the floor during a home game against Hopewell.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Kayla Jones
ABOVE: New Castle’s Kayla Jones dribbles to the basket during Thursday night’s home game against Hopewell. BELOW: The Lady ’Canes’ Raegan Hudson throws a pass against the Lady Vikings on Thursday. Hopewell won the game, 47-43.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Aayanni Hudson
New Castle's Aayanni Hudson shoots a 3-pointer during a home game against Hopewell.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Kayla Jones
New Castle's Kayla Jones dribbles up the floor during a home game against Hopewell.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Kara DiNardo-Joseph
New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph during a home game against Hopewell.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Kara DiNardo-Joseph
New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph during a home game against Hopewell.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Rihanna Boice
New Castle's Rihanna Boice shoots a free throw during a home game against Hopewell. Players wore "TT" on their jersey in memory of Terianna "T.T." Payne-Hicks, who died in a fire Dec. 29.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Terianna "T.T." Payne-Hicks
A banner in memory of Terianna “T.T.” Payne-Hicks hangs in the New Castle Field House.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Deja Drew
New Castle's Deja Drew shotos a free throw during a home game against Hopewell.
John L. Rispoli, 92, of New Castle died Jan. 3, 2022, at UPMC Jameson. At John's request, no services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements: William and Roger DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Ave.
This Week's Circulars
Stay up to date on COVID-19
Get Breaking News
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.