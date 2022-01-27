The New Castle High girls basketball team broke a six-game losing streak and had a personal milestone reached on Thursday.
The Lady ‘Canes (2-8, 5-9) coasted to a WPIAL Section 2-4A victory over Ambridge, 70-53.
With 2:03 left on the clock in the first quarter, Aayanni Hudson surpassed the 1,000-point plateau.
“It feels really amazing, honestly me and my teammates goals this season was to get the job done and work hard,” Hudson said. “There’s been bumps but we’re getting there together. Our job was to go out and play our game and have fun — don’t forget who we are doing it for because not too long ago we lost our dear friend T.T. in the fire.”
A Dec. 29 Mahoningtown fire claimed the lives of New Castle High cheerleader Terianna “Tee-Tee” Payne-Hicks, 17, her mother, Courtney Lee Payne and friend X’Zavia De’Sha Booker. The team wears “T.T.” stickers on their jerseys in remembrance.
“Every time we break down, we say ‘T.T. on three,’ to make sure we have heart on the floor because sometimes we forget what we’re playing for,” Hudson said.
New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph commented that Hudson knew she was close to 1,000 but didn’t know exactly how close she was until it happened.
“She just works and works and not just for herself, for everyone else,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “She wants to make everyone else better. I think she might even have more assists tonight than anything. She’s just so unselfish and there’s no one more deserving than her. I am so incredibly proud of her. Watching her grow over the years, there is no one more deserving and it’s such an achievement especially to do it as a female athlete. I love her, she’s family and I want her to really take this and run with it.”
The first quarter ended with New Castle leading against Ambridge, 14-10. The Lady Bridgers tied it at 19, their only tie of the night, from the free-throw line in the second quarter but New Castle bounced back.
“Just pressuring them and making them run our floor,” DiNardo-Joseph said, commenting on the team’s game plan. “We have a big floor, a lot bigger than anyone else we go up against. Just pushing the tempo and taking care of us, we need to work on us and not worry about anything else.
“We got to box out, put on pressure, every loose ball needs to be ours, stay out of foul trouble. We did those things and we were able to get one here at home tonight.”
Rihanna Boice paced New Castle for 25 points with 12 rebounds. Neena Flora and Hudson each netted 14 points. Hudson grabbed six assists and three steals.
“I just felt like we had to get a go, starting. Coach told us to take our time, don’t rush, the shots will come to us,” Hudson said. “That’s all we did, honestly, just took our time.”
The Lady ‘Canes led 30-24 at the half over Ambridge (0-8, 1-13). The hosts increased that margin to 47-33 after three quarters.
“We knew they were going to go zone. We knew we had to knock down some shots,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “So, knocking down shots and just attacking the zone and making them uncomfortable and getting them moving. It’s easy to guard someone when you’re just standing, once you start getting to the hoop and moving the ball it’s harder to guard.”
