Friday night lights might not be so commonplace anymore.
The growing concern of the lack of PIAA officials to mediate all Friday night football games has already started to affect the 2022 season.
Wilmington High was scheduled for a Week 0 away game against Sharpsville on Aug. 26, but that was moved to Aug. 27 this week after a PIAA District 10 announcement.
“Schools have been asked voluntarily move games to Saturday. They don’t have enough officials to do all the games on Fridays,” Wilmington athletic director Brandy Sanford said. “Over a week ago, we got an email that said they needed District 10 to move games. It’s been a problem for a couple of years.”
Wilmington football coach Brandon Phillian said the decision belonged to Sharpsville to reschedule.
“Because Sharpsville is the home team, their option is when they want to play that game. Sharpsville was moving due to the District 10 request,” Phillian said. “In Wilmington, we’re in a unique situation in a sense that we work with the Mercer County chapter of football officials and Lawrence County officials. I’m thankful for the officials we have.”
Changing scheduled games from Friday to another day shouldn’t affect the atmosphere according to Phillian.
“To be totally honest with you, if you asked that question pre-COVID, that is something that does affect and impact the atmosphere,” Phillian said. “One of the things that’s been learned from COVID is how grateful we are anytime we take the field whether it’s a Thursday night, Friday night, Saturday night. COVID showed us how precious those opportunities are. We choose to focus on our vision and not our circumstance and we’re grateful for the opportunity to play the game we love. We look forward to take that field as a team and compete and play the game we love.”
Phillian said one concern over the lack of referees comes from veteran officials finally leaving and having no one to replace them.
“I think the bigger concern is the infusion of new people and new officials to replace essentially those who are retiring,” he said. “I do think in both the Lawrence County and Mercer chapter of officials and those involved are doing a great job trying to reach out and recruit. It’s a rewarding job and it keeps you involved in the game and with the student athletes. I think there’s outreach from both of those chapters and I hope people take advantage of that opportunity.”
The rescheduling doesn’t seem to impose an issue with Phillian. He is more concerned with the long-term issues.
“Aside from having to reschedule some of the games, I don’t see any other issues other than the rescheduling,” Phillian said. “Maybe the long-term issue that is more concerning is the trend is the number of officials declining. I hope we see all sports, not just football, increase (in hiring officials) instead of declining.”
Phillian said he has met some of the newly recruited officials.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to talk with some of the newer and younger officials working on the crews for high school football. The young guys in both chapters are doing a great job,” Phillian said. “Now with the use of Hudl and video software, a new official can cut the learning curve and hone in on their craft. The ones being recruited are doing a nice job. The strive and aim of the goal is to look for quality men and women who would consider becoming officials.”
