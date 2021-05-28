La Roche's Nuzzo earns postseason recognition

La Roche University baseball pitcher Mike Nuzzo earned a postseason award from the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference.
Nuzzo, a senior right-handed reliever and Neshannock High graduate, served as the Redhawks’ primary closer. He was named to the All-Conference first team.
Nuzzo posted a 3-0 record with one save in nine appearances. In 211/3 innings, Nuzzo recorded 19 strikeouts with six walks and four earned runs. In addition, Nuzzo finished with a 1.69 earned run average, ranking second in the conference.
In the four games Nuzzo came in as the closer during the regular season, he allowed no hits and no earned runs in six innings pitched.
La Roche lost in the best-of-three conference championship series to Penn State-Behrend and finished at 20-3.
