Krol resigns as Laurel AD

The Laurel School District is in the market for a new athletic director.
Mike Krol’s resignation was accepted at Tuesday night’s school board meeting by a unanimous vote. Krol had been on the job leading the athletic department since July 2017. He previously had a lengthy tenure as a Laurel principal, which ended when he retired in 2012.
At the time of his hire, Krol said he wanted to focus on gender equity for athletes and making sure opportunities were available for Laurel athletes.
Since his taking over, the Lady Spartans girls basketball team and softball team reached new heights. On the hardwood, the Lady Spartans reached the school’s first WPIAL title game this February. Meanwhile, the softball team entered the now-canceled 2020 spring season as two-time defending WPIAL champions.
