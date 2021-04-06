By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Ella Krarup helped propel the Wilmington High softball team to an easy win Monday.
Ella Krarup collected two hits and a pair of RBIs in leading the Lady Greyhounds to an 11-1 District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home win over Lakeview.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Krarup also belted a two-run home run in the second inning, her first blast of the season.
Wilmington (2-0 region, 2-0 overall) posted nine hits.
Faith Jones and Paije Peterson posted two hits apiece for the Lady Greyhounds. Peterson also drove in a pair of runs.
Remi Koi (2-0) started and went the distance to pick up the win. Koi gave up two hits and an earned run with four walks and five strikeouts.
Wilmington scored four runs in the first inning, six in the second and one in the third.
Lakeview plated its run in the fifth.
Beaver 2,
Shenango 0
The Lady Bobcats scored both of their runs in the bottom of the sixth inning with two outs to forge a nonsection home win over the Lady Wildcats.
Shenango (5-1) managed just four hits. The Lady Wildcats did threaten in the seventh inning, getting runners at second and third with nobody out. However, Beaver pitcher Payton List struck out the next three batters to end the game.
Mia Edwards (5-1) suffered the loss. She worked all six innings in the circle, allowing three hits and two earned runs with two walks and 15 strikeouts.
Leyna Mason recorded two hits for the Class 2A Lady Wildcats.
List, a Virginia Tech recruit, struck out 17 Shenango batters and walked just one. Beaver, which competes in Class 4A, is now 2-0.
Baseball
Seton-La Salle 12,
Laurel 0
The Spartans were held without a hit in dropping a nonsection road decision to the Rebels.
The game was stopped after 41/2 innings because of the mercy rule.
Seton-La Salle broke the game open with a six-run third inning en route to the win.
Laurel is now 2-1 on the season.
Seton-La Salle (4-0) scored two runs in the first, six in the third and four more in the fourth.
Robert Herr took the loss for the Spartans. He tossed two innings, allowing six hits and seven runs with four strikeouts.
Seton-La Salle has outscored the opposition, 57-6, in four games.
