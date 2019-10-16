Kraner, Campoli have 'Cats on brink of postseason

The air is crisper, the days shorter and the leaves are changing colors.
Last year at this time, Shenango High School’s football team was far from being in the position to think about the playoffs after a 1-9 campaign. Just a year later, the Wildcats are in the thick of the WPIAL Class 2A postseason picture.
“The kids are having fun,” Shenango coach Jimmy Graham said. “That’s part of it. It’s only my second year, but last year wasn’t a lot of fun. Winning helps make it fun sometimes. We come out and maybe not as strict as last year because we were always trying to find a win, find a win, find a win, and now we’re going in maybe a little more relaxed to go out there and execute. When we execute, we’re a tough opponent for anybody.”
It helps when the Wildcats’ offense is led by three dynamic playmakers — senior receiver Jason Kraner, junior running back Reis Watkins and sophomore quarterback Tino Campoli — who lead Lawrence County in their respective statistical categories. Shenango used big games from Kraner and Campoli in a 42-26 nonconference home victory over Southmoreland on Friday to improve to 3-2 in the Midwestern Athletic Conference and 6-2 overall.
Kraner, the son of Jason and Jennifer Kraner, caught six passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns in the win, while Campoli — the son of Anthony and Dorianne Campoli — completed 13 of 21 passing for 243 yards and four touchdowns. For their performances, Kraner and Campoli have been named Lawrence County athletes of the week as chosen by the New Castle News sports department.
Kraner, a four-year starter and team captain, said his mentality when he gets the ball in space is simple. On the season, Kraner has hauled in 36 passes for 663 yards and seven touchdowns.
“Look for the green and score,” Kraner said. “That’s my mentality. Find the end zone.”
Graham said the coaching staff spent the offseason finding ways to put Kraner in successful positions while minimizing the chance he could get hit and injured.
“He’s a phenomenal athlete in general,” Graham said. “We can put him in the slot, at running back, at receiver and he is going to get attention from the opponent. We try to get him the ball as much as we can to look for that mismatch and put a little pressure on the defense.”
Campoli gave credit to the offensive line, which two weeks ago cleared the way for Watkins to run for a school-record 302 rushing yards.
“Shoutout to our line because we wouldn’t be able to do that without them,” Campoli said. “It all starts with them.”
Campoli has the unique opportunity to receive snaps from center from his older brother, Anthony, a senior.
“It’s cool,” Campoli said. “Not many people get to do that with the quarterback and center being brothers. This is my last year with him, so I’m trying to play as long as I can with him.”
Sometimes the two fight and have bad snaps. The culprit?
“It’s always my fault,” the younger Campoli said.
Still, he has completed 60.9 percent (103 of 169) of his passes for 1,491 yards. Campoli has tossed 12 touchdowns compared to six interceptions in his first year as the full-time starter.
“It’s kind of like that rookie quarterback going into the NFL,” Graham said. “You don’t want to throw him into the fire, but last year we didn’t have much choice. He’s maturing very well. Every game, I feel like he’s getting better at no only performing well athletically, but being a leader.”
The Wildcats can cement their playoff status with a victory against New Brighton (3-2, 5-3) this Friday in a key MAC game. Campoli said the Wildcats being 6-2 overall, yet don’t have a clinched playoff spot already shows the depth of the conference. Kraner said that situation has let him tell remind the team can go as far as it wants.
“Whatever you want to do as team, that’s what’s going to happen,” Kraner said has been his message to his teammates. “If you don’t show up, or we don’t want to practice as hard as we can and play as good as we can, that’s on us. We can choose our own destiny.”
