Just call him Mr. Clutch.
The Neshannock High golf team has a Tri-County championship trophy in its hands today, and Liam Kosior to largely thank for it.
The rising junior star shot an 84 at Avalon Country Club in New Castle on Friday to finish in a fourth-place tie and break open a close match for the team title and send the Lancers to victory.
In addition to Kosior, Preston Turk also shot an 84, Nick Viggiano an 87 and Liam McGann a 92 for the team winners.
Riverside’s Skyler Fox was the individual champion with a 1-over-par 73, with teammate Justin Hand close behind with a 75. Ellwood City Lincoln’s Joey Hudson was third at 78.
Although Neshannock topped the Panthers twice during the regular season to claim the section title, Lancers coach Mike Kirkwood said he knew his team would have its hands full with Fox and Hand likely going one-two. Enter Kosior.
“Liam McGann was in the first spot for us and he shot 92, which is totally uncharacteristic. He was mad at himself, but I told him we’d still get it done,” Kirkwood said. “So everything pretty much fell on Liam Kosior and he needed to come in with something decent. He averages 43.4 over nine so we knew it would be close. He definitely came through.
“He’s made so much progress since the beginning of the year and it’s so nice to see that. I’m very proud of these kids for what they accomplished today.”
Following are the results:
Team standings
1. Neshannock 347, 2. Riverside 352, 3. Ellwood City Lincoln 354, 4. Shenango 380, 5. Laurel 398, 6. Mohawk 413. Union did not field a complete team.
Individual results
Skyler Fox (Riverside) 73; Justin Hand (Riverside) 75; Joey Hudson (Ellwood City) 78; Milo Sesti (Ellwood City), Liam Kosior (Neshannock) and Preston Turk (Neshannock) 84; Tyler Richards (Ellwood City) and Nick Viggiano (Neshannock) 87; Jack Barth (Mohawk) 89; Tommy George (Shenango) 91; Liam McGann (Neshannock) 92; Zach Herb (Shenango) and Vince Sibeto (Shenango) 93; Logan Greer (Riverside), Marcus Haswell (Laurel) and Dom Summers (Union) 96; Sam Haswell (Laurel) 97; Nolan Ayres (Laurel) and Preston McConnell (Mohawk) 100; Brayden Cast (Shenango) 103; Brayden Porter (Union) 104; Brandon Boyles (Laurel) and Ryan Hampton (Ellwood City) 105; Vince Fuleno (Union) 108, Jackson Miller (Mohawk) and Ethan Pilarski (Riverside) 108; Kelci Yeager (Mohawk) 116.
