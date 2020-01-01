Knoch captured the WPIAL Class 3A girls volleyball title.
The Lady Knights dominated the Section 4 all-star teams, too. Knoch placed four players on the first team.
New Castle did not have any players on the first team, but senior outside hitter Aliya Blackshear was named to the second team and senior outside hitter TeAsia Stewart was named to the third team. The Lady ‘Canes finished tied for last in the section with Central Valley and Lincoln Park at 2-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.