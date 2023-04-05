Grace Kissick is a triple threat for the Laurel High softball team and is looking to capitalize on a successful senior season. So far, she’s done just that.
On Tuesday, Kissick hit a grand slam and five RBIs to help the Lady Spartans secure a 20-0 WPIAL Class 1-2A win over New Brighton.
“I think our hitting was working well,” Kissick said of the win. “It was exciting. We got the ball in play and that’s what we need to do to win.”
“Grace is just seeing it real well right now,” Laurel coach Frank Duddy said. “Early in the season, she’s getting good looks and she’s swinging at good pitches. Driving it. That grand slam against New Brighton — she’s just doing a real nice job.”
Kissick took her talents to the circle on Thursday to pitch three innings and allowed two hits, one run, one walk and struck out three batters. She also supplied four hits and three RBIs to defeat Western Beaver, 6-1.
“That was an exciting game. The pitcher was good,” Kissick said. “It was probably the best pitching we’ve seen all year so far. We were getting the ball into play and making defensive plays which really helped too.”
“She was in the zone that day,” Duddy said. “A lot of strikes. That was a good hitting team. She shut them down for the most part. She kept them off balance. Good movement, good velocity and she did a real nice job.”
For her efforts, Kissick was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
A daughter of Erika and Reed Kissick, the senior remembers getting her start in tee ball 10 years ago. Her father was a big influence on getting her to play softball.
Kissick plays third base when she’s not pitching.
“I think she serves us best at third base,” Duddy said. “When she’s not pitching, she does a real nice job. She’s fearless over there. She’s got a quick glove and a good arm.”
Kissick said third base is where she feels most comfortable on the diamond.
“When I first came to varsity for Laurel I was comfortable with just pitching and first base,” Kissick said. “Then, Frank put me at third. He gave me so many reps there. At practices I get so many reps there.”
Although the season is just gearing up, Kissick said the season has been pretty good so far and added, “Our hitting has been well. It’s hard because we’ve only had so many games. Two games and a scrimmage, I think it was, so not many. We haven’t been outside that much so it’s hard for (outfielders) to get reps inside the gym. When we do get outside, you have to factor in the wind and everything.”
The Lady Spartans had a third game scheduled on Friday against section rival Neshannock, but weather postponed that game.
“They’re just another team. They’re just a really good team, but we’re a good team too,” Kissick said of the Neshannock softball team. “I think we’re two good teams and we need to battle it out and see who wins. We were ready. Who knows? We’ll see what happens.”
Kissick is one of eight seniors on Laurel’s roster.
“They’re my best friends. They’re like family,” Kissick said of her fellow seniors. “I’ve played with them for years. It’s been a long journey with them so we’ve grown close over the years.”
“This is the biggest senior class I’ve ever had,” Duddy said. “Usually, we get one or two graduating. The freshmen, they look up to her. She helps them out the best she can and tries to guide and send them in the right direction. We’re going to miss her when she’s gone. We’re going to miss that whole senior class really.”
A WPIAL and PIAA championship are always big goals for a team. As an individual, Kissick hopes to capture Laurel’s school record for most home runs in a season.
Duddy said in Grace’s four years of softball for Laurel she’s improved in, “All aspects of the game,” adding, “Her pitching has always been on point. She’s always hit it hard. I think if there’s been any improvement, it’s been her defense over there at third base. She’s like a cat over there.”
Kissick praised Duddy.
“He’s awesome. I love him,” she said. “He’s like a second dad. He has made me love this sports. He makes practices fun and he’s very supportive of you no matter what.”
What has Duddy taught Kissick while coaching her on the diamond?
“Just not to be too hard on yourself,” Kissick said. “It’s not that serious. If you mess up, you mess up. You’re human.”
What has Duddy learned from Kissick?
“One thing about Grace is she keeps me laughing, man,” Duddy said. “She’s got a great sense of humor. I don’t know if she’s taught me anything, but she’s good company. She keeps me laughing.”
Last year, Kissick signed her National Letter of Intent with Malone (Ohio) University to continue her softball career. She is looking to take a major pertaining to education and hopes to work with children in the future.
