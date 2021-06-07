WEXFORD — Laurel High's Grace Kissick got the call Monday and she didn't disappoint.
Kissick made the pitching start and she spun a gem to lift the Lady Spartans to a 6-0 PIAA Class 2A first-round win over Frazier at North Allegheny High School.
Kissick (5-0) went the distance, allowing five hits and no walks with seven strikeouts.
"She's been a beast for us all season long," Lady Spartans coach Frank Duddy said. "We kind of put her away when the playoffs started. It wasn't because I was doubting her skills. It was because I was going with what was working.
"We felt like this was the right situation for her and she came out and lit it up. We're very proud of her."
Laurel rolled to a 15-4 win over the Lady Commodores (16-6) in the WPIAL semifinals. Autumn Boyd pitched that game and Duddy elected for a change at pitcher for the state playoff matchup.
"My only concern was her stamina. But she did just fine," he said. "She's a beast. She's got a lot of filthy, junk pitches. She gets it done in practice, too."
Laurel (18-1) advances to meet Union City on Thursday at a time and site to be determined.
The state playoff opener was the first pitching performance for Kissick since the regular season.
"I was ready to pitch in a game and I was excited. I felt confident," she said. "I knew about three hours before the game.
"I had my rise ball, screwball and curveball working well," Kissick said. "My location was good. I had a couple that were a little wild."
The Lady Spartans settled Kissick down immediately, scoring two runs in the bottom of the second and never looked back.
"Those were big runs," Duddy said. "That takes the pressure off of Grace. It takes a lot of pressure off everybody."
Laurel recorded 11 total hits. Kaylee Withrow led the attack with two hits and two RBIs.
Addie Deal and Frankie Duddy delivered two hits each for the winners.
"We hit well," Frank Duddy said. "We saw this girl a week ago. We kind of knew what she was bringing and we were ready for her."
The Lady Spartans scored two runs in the second, three in the fourth and one more in the fifth.
