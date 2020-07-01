Kirkwood ties for 13th in golf event

Neshannock High graduate Marissa Kirkwood came up short Tuesday defending a championship.
Kirkwood, a Kent State product, finished tied for 13th with a six-over par 71-74-77—222 at the Donna Andrews Invitational. She won the tournament last year.
Some of the best amateur female golfers participated in the event, which was held at Boonsboro Country Club in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Beth Lillie won the tournament with a seven-under par 73-69-67—209.
