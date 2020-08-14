By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Marissa Kirkwood caught a break off the golf course.
Kirkwood, a 2016 Neshannock High graduate, was interested in playing in the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship. But with the ongoing pandemic, the odds looked slim for her to be part of the field.
“Usually, I play qualifiers all summer to get into (the tournament,),” Kirkwood said. “With COVID, there were no qualifiers. I never thought I would get into it.
“I got an email at the end of June, based on ranking, to fill out (the application). When I was on my way to Chicago for a tournament, I got an email saying I got in. I was shocked. That’s a prestigious event. It’s such an honor to get the offer to play in it. I was so excited.”
Kirkwood played in the 120th Women’s Western Amateur in Illinois and the 90th Ladies National Golf Association Amateur Championship in Tennessee leading up to the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship in Maryland.
She entered the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship playing well. Kirkwood lost in the round of 32 match play in Illinois, while tying for 27th in Tennessee.
“I was getting tournament reps in, getting ready for the Amateur Championship, while playing in Chicago and Tennessee,” she said. “It was such an experience and really special.
“It was just such an honor and it solidified that I am a top player, not only in the country but the world.”
And Kirkwood’s play in the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship proved it. She made the cut after the first two rounds, reaching match play. Kirkwood won her round of 64 match, before falling in the round of 32.
“Just getting into that field of 132 players was thrilling and I was thrilled to be there,” Kirkwood said. “My only goal was to make match play; that would be the highlight of everything.
“When I got to match play, it gave me so much confidence. It’s a feeling of you’re part of 132 golfers in the world, now you placed in the top 64. I didn’t really feel nerves, even after winning my first match. I felt like I belonged there.”
Putting propelled Kirkwood to strong finishes in each of the last three tournaments.
“I’m certainly happy for her,” said Kent State women’s golf coach Lisa Strom, who is Kirkwood’s collegiate coach. “All of her hard work is beginning to pay off.
“She’s been hitting the ball pretty solid and she did putt pretty well at the U.S. Amateur. That goes a long way with playing well on the golf course. If her putter gets going, she can get on a pretty good run.”
Kirkwood’s play displayed she belonged in the U.S. Women’s Amateur. The tournament was held at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland. It’s a par-72, 6,584-yard course with penncross bentgrass fairways and A-4 bentgrass greens.
“This is a glimpse into my future, that’s exactly what I thought of when I stepped onto that course,” Kirkwood said. “That was the best of the best. Week in and week out, that’s the caliber of competition I will be playing against. My game showed that, too.
“I played very solid the first two days. I didn’t do anything crazy. I got up and down for par when I needed to. That first match, I saw a glimpse of my potential in golf. I was very excited and thought I belong here.”
Nadine Kirkwood, Marissa’s mom, caddied for her during the three aforementioned events.
“Normally, my dad (Mike) caddied all last summer. He’s a really good golfer and he would help me a lot,” Marissa Kirkwood said.
But with Mike Kirkwood back in New Castle running Green Meadows Golf Course, Nadine stepped up and was on the bag for Marissa. Nadine took off three weeks from work, according to Marissa. Nadine, who was a nurse at Jameson Hospital, now works with Lawrence County Drug & Alcohol.
“She had the schedule to go with me,” Marissa said. “It’s refreshing that she doesn’t know much about golf. If I hit a bad shot, she doesn’t really know. She’s a good support system.
“It was fun to spend those three weeks with her.”
Despite her success during the summer, Kirkwood’s college golf career is on hold. Again.
COVID-19 shut down the spring 2020 season for college golf. Last weekend, the Mid-American Conference announced the postponement of all fall sports. Kirkwood, a Neshannock High graduate, is a senior at Kent State University. She graduated in the spring with a sports administration degree. But she was set to come back and compete with that extra year the NCAA granted for canceling the spring season.
“It was harder in March,” Strom said of the golf season getting canceled. “You could almost see it coming this time. In March, it was the middle of our season and we were ready to make a run.
“It’s frustrating. We’re one of the safest sports and we can socially distance ourselves. You just have to get on the other side of it. The question is, when will that be? We sure hope it’s springtime.”
Kirkwood elected to go back to school to complete her masters in sports administration and play one more season with the Golden Flashes.
“It’s all so new. I know I don’t have fall tournaments to play in at Kent,” Kirkwood said. “There are different avenues to explore, the coaches association could create different tournaments to play in.
“Traveling would be at the expense of the individual. Right now, we’re still trying to figure out if we will have required hours with our coaches.”
The dream of turning pro continues to live on for Kirkwood.
“If I end up not having required things to do, I’ll try to find coaches association tournaments or get in different amateur events, small mini tours that lets amateurs go down to Florida.
“I would go down and practice there. The postponement of the fall sports for the MAC is definitely upsetting to hear. But, I still have the spring to look forward to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.