By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Marissa Kirkwood turned in another strong effort on the golf course.
Kirkwood, competing in her second professional event, made the cut for a second straight time and recorded a top-20 effort.
A 2016 Neshannock High graduate, Kirkwood fired a four-day total of 72-76-65-75—288 for a two-over total, placing tied for 19th in the Women’s All-Pro Tour Texarkana Children’s Charities Open. The event, which was played Wednesday through Saturday, was held at Northridge Country Club in Texarkana, Texas, and Texarkana Country Club in Texarkana, Arkansas. The rounds were divided between the two courses.
“Overall, I thought it was pretty solid,” Kirkwood said of her performance. “Pro golf is still kind of like a different environment; it’s still a learning curve.
“I think I’m doing a better job with it. We played two different courses over the four days. The one was definitely a challenging course, probably the most challenging of my career. It’s a great learning experience. Finishing top 10 and tied for 19th is a pretty good start to my professional career. I’m playing pretty good golf. But, I haven’t played to my full potential.”
The cut was +5 and 37 golfers played all four rounds. Kirkwood fired an even-par 72 in the opening round, before carding a 76 in the second round to qualify for the final two rounds.
Kirkwood, a daughter of Mike and Nadine Kirkwood, climbed the leaderboard with a third-round score of 65. She finished with a 75 in the fourth round, collecting 40 Tour points and a purse of $775.
In the third round, Kirkwood collected seven birdies and one bogey. She posted a 34-31—65. Kirkwood scorched the back nine, posting three consecutive birdies on holes 11, 12 and 13. She also tallied birdies on 15 and 18.
“The greens were different on that course,” Kirkwood said. “The courses had two different greens. One was older Bermuda and one was a newer one.
“I had a lot of wedges. I hit to five feet and in that day. That made it pretty easy. One shot I hit the flagstick. That kicked it off the green. It was just one of those days that I gave myself good opportunities with good wedge shots. It’s nice to capitalize on that. Golf is a crazy game where you can’t get ahead of yourself. It’s just as easy to rack up all those birdies as it is really easy to get a double (bogey) or triple (bogey).”
Scoring was tougher in the final round, though. Kirkwood scored four bogeys and a double bogey, while carding three birdies.
“That was the tougher of the two courses and the greens were newer,” she said. “Being firmer, they were set up like Pinehurst, on a bowl.
“If you don’t hit your exact landing spot, it will release down into a collection area. You have to be precise on approach shots. You have to be really on your game. I’m a longer player. I didn’t have wedges in, but I had short irons in. That’s usually where I separate myself from other players.”
Kirkwood noted she may have been pushing herself for a higher finish.
“That experience of it being in the final round. You’re close to the top 10 and wanting to be aggressive and climb the leaderboard,” Kirkwood said. “Four rounds is a lot of golf. You want to play well.
“Golf is a very humbling game. There’s a lot of things you can’t control. Conditions is one thing.”
The weather was challenging for the competitors in the tournament.
“It was very hot, humid. In the high 90s,” Kirkwood said. “On the first day, I played in the morning. The rest of my rounds were late mornings; that heat really gets you.
“College golf prepared me for that. Texas in July is no joke.”
Grace Kim of Australia won the championship with a 72-68-64-72—276, good for 10-under par. She scored 500 Tour points, but because she’s an amateur, she didn’t receive prize money.
In late June, Kirkwood made her professional debut on the Women’s All-Pro Tour in the Bella Vista Charity Classic. She scored a 73-70-74-67—284, placing tied for 10th, six shots off the pace of the winner, Jessica Porvasnik, who carded a -10 and topped Kenzie Wright in a playoff.
That tournament was held at Bella Vista Village Country Club in Bella Vista, Arkansas.
Kirkwood will take this week off, before competing in her third professional tournament in the Babe Zaharias Open. The tournament is set for July 27 through July 30 at Beaumont Country Club in Beaumont, Texas.
The WAPT is billed as providing an avenue for women’s professional golfers to the LPGA Tour. It follows the same tournament model used on the men’s APT. The WAPT was launched in 2019.
The WAPT has a partnership with the Symetra Tour. The top two golfers in each WAPT event are exempt in the Symetra Tour for that next week.
There’s a point system in the WAPT, similar to the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup or the European Tour’s Race To Dubai, and it’s known as the Race to Stage II. At the end of the season, the top five players in the Race to Stage II will receive exemptions into Stage II of LPGA Q-School.
Kirkwood sits in 56th place in the points standings with 108 points. All of the top five golfers have played at least five events.
“I think my game is heading in the right direction,” Kirkwood said. “I just wanted to put myself in positions that I play well each week.”
The men’s APT has produced numerous players to the PGA Tour, including such talent as Bubba Watson, Ryan Palmer, Andrew Landry, Austin Cook, Brice Garnett and Kramer Hickok.
Kirkwood excelled collegiately on the Kent State University women’s golf team. She graduated from Kent State in the spring of 2020 with a degree in sports administration.
