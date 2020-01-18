Legendary baseball coach Mike Kirkwood retired Friday from his post at Neshannock High School.
Kirkwood coached 32 years on the diamond. He took over as Lancers coach for his second stint in 2004.
“An opportunity to do something came along that I didn’t think I could pass up,” Kirkwood said. “I met with the coaches (Thursday) night and I met with the players (Friday night).
“A good friend of mine (Eddie Long) owns Green Meadows Golf Course. He asked me if I would be willing to run it. Of course I enjoy golf. It was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. It seems like the right fit at the right time.”
Kirkwood, who is 55 and a 1983 New Castle High graduate, said he will run the pro shop, the day-to-day operations, setting up golf outings and tournaments.
He is still teaching sixth-grade writing at New Castle and said he is two years away from retirement.
According to Kirkwood, his first day at Green Meadows will be March 1.
Despite retiring as baseball coach, Kirkwood remains the Lancers’ golf coach and said he will see how things go at Green Meadows.
“I’ve had a lot of time away from my family,” Kirkwood said. “The new opportunity will give me freedom that coaching didn’t give me.
“I would say the door is never closed to coaching baseball. It’s something I enjoy doing. It’s something I’ve done for 32 years and it’s hard to walk away from. I will see how it goes as far as continuing to coach golf.”
Kirkwood also has coached 32 years of basketball at the junior-high level as well.
Kirkwood became Neshannock’s head baseball coach in 1988, a position he held for a decade. He then left to coach New Castle’s baseball squad before returning to Neshannock in 2004. The Lancers won five WPIAL championships under Kirkwood.
Neshannock captured the state title in 2004 and 2015, and was the WPIAL runner-up in 2010 and 2016.
Neshannock announced in June 2015 its baseball stadium would be named after him.
“The final decision definitely took some time,” Kirkwood said.
“We (Long) got to talking for a few months and a little bit last year. I got to the point where he called me Thursday and said welcome to the team.
“I’m grateful that he trusts me.”
Kirkwood owns a career record of 388-169.
“I never knew what my record was,” Kirkwood said. “When someone would ask, I would say I had no idea.
“Even when we won WPIAL or state titles, I didn’t run on the field with the team and jump on piles. It’s not about me. That’s the kids’ moment.”
Informing the members of the Neshannock baseball team of his decision wasn’t an easy one for Kirkwood.
“It was hard,” he said. “You spend a lot of time with them. You coach for the kids, nothing else.”
Last year, Neshannock shared the WPIAL Section 2-2A championship with Shenango. The Lancers posted a 19-4 overall record, falling in the WPIAL semifinals and the state quarterfinals.
“Without a doubt the program is being left in great shape,” Kirkwood said.
“We lost to private schools in the WPIAL and state playoffs and we have a lot of players back; the cupboard definitely isn’t bare.
“People have asked me ‘what do you think about the team?’ I said we’ll be pretty good if I don’t mess it up.”
Neshannock assistant coach John Quahliero has served as an assistant coach for 20 years under Kirkwood at both New Castle and Neshannock. He remains a member of the Lancers’ coaching staff.
“It’s going to be extremely hard to replace a guy like him,” Quahliero said of Kirkwood. “The reality is that we had a heck of a run together.
“It’s a sad day for Neshannock baseball and the program. I had a great run with him and I appreciate everything he has done. I always said nobody is better than Mike Kirkwood in May and June.”
Kirkwood is unsure which direction the school will go in terms of hiring a coach, but he spoke highly of Quahliero.
“I’m sure Johnny Q is the right man for the job,” Kirkwood said. “He’s been my assistant for multiple years and I have a lot of fond memories with him.”
Kirkwood is comfortable with his decision to retire as the baseball coach.
“It’s been really awesome at Neshannock,” Kirkwood said. “The administrators have been really fair with me. I have the best of both worlds, with teaching at New Castle and coaching at Neshannock.
“Where I’m going is the right thing for my family. A lot of times I put myself first and I’ve taken a lot away from my family.
Kirkwood is married to Nadine (Forster) Kirkwood and the couple have three kids — Marissa, Michael and Chris.
Marissa is a senior at Kent State University and competes on the women’s golf team. She aspires to turn pro.
