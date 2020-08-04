Kirkwood plays well in first round

Neshannock High graduate Marissa Kirkwood is off to a strong start in the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship.
The golf tournament is being held at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland. The tournament runs through Sunday. The first two rounds are stroke play, followed by a cut.
Kirkwood shot an even-par 33-39—72. She is tied for 16th, four shots off the pace. Rachel Kuehn shares first place with Riley Smyth, both at four under. Kuehn, a Wake Forest University women’s golfer, won last week’s 90th Ladies National Golf Association Amateur Championship that Kirkwood played in.
Marissa’s mom Nadine Kirkwood is caddying for Marissa in the tournament.
On Wednesday, the tournament shifts to a match-play format and the round of 64 matches will be played. The round of 16 matches will be contested on Thursday and the quarterfinal matches will be held on Friday. The semifinal matches will take place Saturday and the championship will be played on Sunday.
The Golf Channel will televise the tournament Wednesday through Sunday, running from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Friday, The Golf Channel will air its coverage from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday it will televise the tournament from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The championship match will be broadcast from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Monday’s first round was delayed nearly two hours by rain.
Kirkwood recently graduated from Kent State University and will return for one more year in the fall and spring seasons.
