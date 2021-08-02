By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Marissa Kirkwood made it three in a row in professional golf tournaments.
Kirkwood made the cut for a third consecutive time on the Women’s All-Pro Tour, this time in the Babe Zaharias Open. It led to another top 20 finish for Kirkwood.
The event was held at the Beaumont Country Club in Beaumont, Texas.
A 2016 Neshannock High graduate, Kirkwood shot a 69-74-72-74—289. She tied for 16th place with a one-over score.
It was the third professional golf tournament for Kirkwood.
Kaitlynn Papp won the tournament with a 68-71-65-69—273. Papp collected $8,000 in winnings and 500 Tour points.
Kirkwood bagged $708 from the tournament as well as 48 Tour points.
A total of 27 golfers played all four rounds, with the cut finishing plus-4 after two rounds.
Kirkwood, a daughter of Mike and Nadine Kirkwood, carded a four-day total of 72-76-65-75—288 for a two-over total in the Texarkana Children’s Charities Open, her second professional event. She tied for 19th in that tournament.
In late June, Kirkwood made her professional debut on the Women’s All-Pro Tour in the Bella Vista Charity Classic. She scored a 73-70-74-67—284, placing tied for 10th, six shots off the pace.
Kirkwood competed collegiately on the Kent State University women’s golf team. She graduated from Kent State in the spring of 2020 with a degree in sports administration.
Kirkwood sits in 50th place in the points standings with 156 points.
