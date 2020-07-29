Kirkwood likely to make cut

Neshannock High graduate Marissa Kirkwood is in position to make the cut and play the third and final round after Tuesday’s golf action.
Kirkwood collected a 73-73—146 to sit tied for 25th at +2 in the 90th Ladies National Golf Association Amateur Championship. The tournament is being held at Tennessee Grasslands — Foxland Links Course in Gallatin, Tennessee. The event is a 54-hole stroke play tournament. The field will be cut after the second round of play, which is projected to be at +7.
Play was suspended around 5 p.m. Tuesday and golfers that didn’t finish the second round will finish up Wednesday, followed by those that made the cut for the third round.
Rain prevented Kirkwood from finishing her first round on Monday. She opened Tuesday by playing the final hole from the first round before playing the entire second round.
Kirkwood recently graduated from Kent State University and will return for one more year in the fall and spring seasons.
