Kirkwood is three shots back in tournament

Neshannock High graduate Marissa Kirkwood is back in Lynchburg, Virginia, to defend a golf championship.
Kirkwood, a Kent State product, is competing in the Donna Andrews Invitational, which she won last year. Some of the best amateur female golfers are participating in the event, which is being held at Boonsboro Country Club.
Kirkwood is tied for fourth, three shots off the pace, going into the final round. She has a 71-74—145.
Ana Tsiros and Beth Lillie share the lead at two under, both with scores of 73-69—142.
Kirkwood had a strong back nine in the final round of last year’s tournament, rallying from four shots back to win it. She nearly drained a hole-in-one on the par-four 12th hole, which resulted in an eagle to pull her into a tie for first with Lauren Greenlief. Greenlief also is in the field this year and she is tied for 15th (74-74—148).
Last year, Kirkwood fired a 4-under 68 in the final round, finishing at 3-under 213 for the tournament.
