Marissa Kirkwood’s professional golf debut was a success.
Kirkwood, a 2016 Neshannock High graduate, finished tied for 10th in the Women’s All-Pro Tour Bella Vista Charity Classic with a 73-70-74-67—284. She placed tied for 10th, six shots off the pace of the winner, Jessica Porvasnik, who carded a -10 and topped Kenzie Wright in a playoff.
The tournament was held Wednesday through Saturday at Bella Vista Village Country Club in Bella Vista, Arkansas.
Six birdies highlighted Kirkwood’s fourth and final round of the tournament. She scored birdies on holes 15, 16 and 17, while recording a par on the final hole.
An attempt to reach Kirkwood for comment was unsuccessful.
A daughter of Mike and Nadine Kirkwood, Marissa Kirkwood captured $956 in winnings in the tournament. Porvasnik, the tournament’s winner, took home $8,000.
The WAPT is billed as providing an avenue for women professional golfers to the LPGA Tour. It follows the same tournament model used on the men’s APT. The WAPT was launched in 2019.
The men’s APT has produced numerous players to the PGA Tour, including such talent as Bubba Watson, Ryan Palmer, Andrew Landry, Austin Cook, Brice Garnett and Kramer Hickok.
Kirkwood excelled collegiately on the Kent State University women’s golf team. She graduated from Kent State in the spring of 2020 with a degree in sports administration.
