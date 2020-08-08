Kirkwood falls in round of 32 golf match

Marissa Kirkwood’s run at an amateur golf championship is over.
Kirkwood, a Neshannock High graduate, was eliminated by Alyaa Abdulghany in a round of 32 match, 4 and 2, in the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship.
The golf tournament is being held at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland.
Kirkwood defeated Reagan Zibilski 4 and 3 on Thursday in a round of 64 match.
The tournament opened as a 36-hole stroke-play event and concludes with match play.
Kirkwood recently graduated from Kent State University and will return for one more year in the fall and spring seasons.
