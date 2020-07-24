Kirkwood falls in match play

Marissa Kirkwood’s run at the 120th Women’s Western Amateur golf tournament is over.
The tournament is being held at Prestwick Country Club in Frankfurt, Illinois.
Kirkwood, a Neshannock High graduate, was defeated Thursday by Chelsea Dantonio, 5 and 4, in the first round of the round of 32 bracket. Kirkwood was seeded 11th and Dantonio was seeded 22nd.
Kirkwood finished tied for eighth with a 71-74—145 after the second day of play. The first two days were stroke-play qualifying and the top 32 advanced into a match-play format. Golfers must win to keep playing in the single-elimination match-play format.
Kirkwood recently graduated from Kent State University and will return for one more year in the fall and spring seasons.
Dantonio remains alive in the tournament. She won her match in the round of 16, topping Marissa Wenzler, 1 up. She is slated to Mary Parsons in the quarterfinals.
