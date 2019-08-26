Darwin Thomas's "King Goat" team won the Pearson Park men's summer basketball league with a 59-58 double-overtime victory over Shane Lanigan's team.
The seven-team league played 12 regular-season games with everyone qualifying for the playoffs. Thomas was 9-3 and Lanigan 8-4 going into the playoffs. The winning players received a "Pearson Park '19 champs" T-shirt.
Members of the championship team are, from left, C.J. Eggleston, Keynan Rice, Darwin Thomas, Kyle Vignovich, Nick Sager and Marquel Hooker. Missing from the photo are Antonio Rudolph and Paul Jones.
