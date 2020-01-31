Kennedy Catholic High will field a high school varsity football team in the fall for the first time in six years.
With Joe Harvey at the helm, the team will compete in Region 1 of District 10 and vie for a Class 1A playoff berth. Home games will be on Saturday afternoons at Butala Stadium in Hermitage.
The team competed on a junior varsity level last season. According to athletic director John Niemi, the athletes have participated in practice sessions, weight-lifting and jump stretch to prepare. The jump stretch program is available to all Kennedy students.
