Kelly named baseball coach at Shenango

Larry Kelly plans on doing more than just coaching baseball at Shenango High.
“When I had my interview, I told the school board there’s a certain culture you have to develop,” he said. “I will be coaching how these guys run on and off the field, how they stand for the National Anthem, how they act when they strike out — do they throw the bat or do they return it to the bat rack. On my team, they will return it to the rack. Every time.
“I will not only develop good players but good people.”
The Shenango Area School Board apparently liked what it heard because Monday night, it hired the 66-year-old attorney as its next baseball coach by a 5-2 vote. Jeana Colella and Randy Angelucci voted no. Michael Miloser and Al Burick were absent.
Kelly is a partner in the law firm Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly and George, and he said after 36-plus years with the firm, his time is flexible enough to be able to add something else to his plate.
“This is my chance to give back to a community that’s been very good to me,” he said. “I’ve been coaching for 20 years at different levels, but I’ve never had a chance to coach at the varsity level and that excited me. I look forward to the chance to mentor young men. When you think about it, a coach is the bridge between childhood and adulthood for these players.”
Kelly is a former New Castle High baseball standout who went on to play four years for Slippery Rock University, starting the last three.
He served as an assistant coach under Carmen Nocera at Westminster College from 2008-12, including his final season when the Titans won their first Presidents’ Athletic Conference championship.
Kelly has played on the Boardman Fog senior league team for players 46 and over for 20 years and also has coached ninth-grade basketball at New Castle for 10 years.
He said he plans to meet with his new team Wednesday and will start workouts soon. Official workouts begin March 2.
Kelly said now that he is officially hired, he plans on approaching assistant coaches beginning Tuesday. One person he is hoping to lock in is former Shenango High athletic star Dale Ross, whose late father, Don, coached Kelly in high school. Ross’s son is a member of Shenango’s team.
“Dale has a son in the program and he is the type of person I want on my staff,” Kelly said. “Don Ross was the best coach I ever played for in my career. What a great thing it would be to have his grandson on my team and his son on my staff.
“I will give this my all,” he added. “I’m really looking forward to it.”
