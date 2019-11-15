Heroes sometimes come from the most unexpected places.
They aren't always the quarterback who throws the winning touchdown pass or the batter who hits a game-deciding home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Keith Stich is another kind of hero all together.
The 28-year-old New Castle resident became a world record-holder in Las Vegas on Wednesday with a 402.2-pound lift in the Disabled 1 class at the World Bench Press and Deadlift Championships.
402.2-pound lift. Disabled. World record.
Stich has been paralyzed since birth, the result of a spinal cord pinching off nerves that left him immobile from mid-chest down with no use of his legs.
Stich originally got into weightlifting during his freshman year at Century College in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, in an attempt to lose weight. Drawn to the bench press, he began to work out with a family friend and he found himself getting stronger and stronger.
And he got more hooked as time went on.
“As a kid, I never participated in sports, but it made me feel good to compete in something physical and powerlifting really opened up that door," said Stich, who trains at Paul Yohman’s The Basement Fitness Center in Volant. "To be an athlete and to push to better myself every day makes me feel good about myself.”
And, really, isn't that what life is all about?
Instead of wallowing in his misfortune, Stich has embraced it and made something amazing of his life.
Four years ago, he married his wife, Kirstie, a teacher, and she became his inspiration for Wednesday's record-setting day in Las Vegas.
The two are now powerlifting together and next month, Kirstie plans on entering her first competition with Keith.
So perhaps the next time we complain about the hand we've been dealt, we should take a minute to think of Keith Stich.
Keith considers his life as one filled with blessings and happiness.
And so do we.
Kayleen Cubbal is sports editor at The News.
