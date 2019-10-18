A sigh of relief was heard around Union High School on Wednesday night.
The Union Area School Board, after listening to a proposal regarding the pros and cons of a cooperative agreement for its football program at its monthly meeting, opted not to even take a vote on the matter.
The pro of a possible co-op: Well, one big one. Co-joining its program with another district would have eliminated the yearly numbers battle for the Scotties. It is not uncommon for veteran head coach Stacy Robinson to start the season in the 20-22 player-range and end it with 12-13 on the field after injuries take their toll.
But as the board apparently agreed after listening to the presentation by Superintendent Dr. Michael Ross, the bad greatly would have outweighed the good.
A co-op would mean that Union’s football program would merge with a neighboring district such as New Castle or Neshannock (the third neighboring district, Mohawk, already opted out of consideration).
But as anyone who knows football is well aware, a co-op would cause Union to lose its identity. And the football team extends well beyond the guys wearing the blue and white of Union High. There is the band and its auxiliary units, cheerleaders and the boosters for starters. There would be no pep rallies or Homecoming Queen, at least not in the traditional sense.
These are things that are memories of the high school experience.
Robinson said earlier this week that he would support whatever decision was made. But he also said he knew that, realistically, once a school gives up its football program and the feeder teams that go with it, especially the junior high, it’s not coming back.
Then comes the reality of Class 1A players from Union, one of the smallest schools enrollment-wise in the WPIAL, trying to take jobs from, say, Class 4A New Castle players.
There was a lot to think about on both sides.
That’s why Ross said he did not provide a recommendation to the board, but instead simply gathered information to present, thus allowing the district’s decision-makers to make the decision. When they heard it all, members decided that the negative facets of a co-op would outweigh the positive and there was no motion or second to take it to a vote.
When the matter did not go to a vote, Ross said he planned to form an advisory committee to try and involve more players and parents in the program. Those efforts already are underway. Ross said that about 70 students, including current football players, signed a petition expressing an interest in playing football next year. While that number is unrealistic, even another handful of players would make a difference.
Ross threw his support to Robinson, who also is the district’s athletic director. Although he does not put up the wins or playoff numbers that some of the other local coaches do, the former Union football star overachieves with what he has to work with year after year and is largely beloved and respected in both the district and in local football circles.
What no one wants to do is put the safety of players in question by continuing to play with low numbers. And certainly not everyone agrees with the Union board’s decision. Robinson has good support in Ross and high school principal Rob Nogay. Robinson can’t do it alone, but it appears that Union plans to be proactive in trying to get him some help.
It was a tough decision to make, but Union’s school board made the right one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.