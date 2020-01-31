From the first time he picked up a basketball, JP Mozzocio loved Kobe Bryant.
When Bryant died Sunday in a tragic helicopter accident, the Neshannock High junior made his own personal tribute to his hero — without even realizing it at first.
Mozzocio, a son of John and Jenna Mozzocio, hit eight 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 24 points in the Lancers’ 57-43 win over New Brighton on Tuesday night.
The significance? Bryant wore No. 8 early-on in his career with the Los Angeles Lakers before switching to No. 24.
But to make the night even more memorable, Mozzocio wears uniform No. 2 — the same AAU uniform number worn by Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who was one of eight others to die in the crash.
BUB’S EXIT
If there was one certainty in local sports recent years, it was that Mike “Bub” Kirkwood would be baseball coach at Neshannock.
Kirkwood resigned as head coach after 32 years with the Lancers and New Castle on Jan. 17 to accept a position to manage Green Meadows Golf Course in Volant.
Kirkwood became Neshannock’s baseball coach in 1988, a position he held for a decade. He then left to coach baseball at New Castle before returning to Neshannock in 2004. The Lancers won five WPIAL championships under Kirkwood, capturing state titles in 2004 and 2015.
Kirkwood leaves with a career record of 388-169. Neshannock named its baseball stadium after him in 2015.
While the Lancers will miss Kirkwood, his successor is waiting in the wings, provided that the Neshannock School Board hires him.
John Quahliero has been Kirkwood’s right-hand man for many years and has the same organizational and coaching skills as his former boss.
Here’s a vote for “Q” to get the nod.
PeeWee is a star
Union High graduate James “PeeWee” Thomas is gaining national recognition as a star on the the popular Netflix docu-series “Cheer.”
The show centers around the Navarro College Cheer Team from the small town of Corsicana, Texas, where hard-driving head cheer coach Monica Aldama demands perfection from her team of competitive college athletes. It first aired Jan. 8.
Thomas, Morgan Simianer, T.T. Barker, Shannon Woolsey appeared twice on The Ellen Show. On Thursday, the group did a series of stunts in which model and reality show star Kendall Jenner participated.
Thomas was a cheerleader and star track athlete at Union before his 2017 graduation.
‘Coach G’ makes the right call
The sportsmanship award of the week goes to Neshannock girls basketball coach Luann Grybowski, who asked that her team’s game at Avonworth on Thursday night be suspended after Lady Antelopes’ coach Frank Halloran collapsed on the court.
Grybowski suggested to the officiating crew and Avonworth athletic director Tim Giel that the game not be finished, even though the defending WPIAL Class 3A champion Lady Lancers are fighting for the final available playoff berth in Class 1-3A. Neshannock was trailing 26-18 with about 2 minutes left in the third quarter when Halloran collapsed and laid on the court for 5-6 minutes before an ambulance arrived to take him to a hospital.
“Their girls were really upset,” Grybowski said. “I wasn’t going to take advantage by sending them back out onto the court after witnessing that. Our girls were upset, too, we all were. I just said let’s come back and finish this another day.”
Kayleen Cubbal is sports editor at The News.
