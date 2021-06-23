Kanan to visit county for annual martial arts tournament

When it came time to pay tribute to one of his mentors, Sean Kanan was happy to help.
Kanan, a New Castle native and a star of Karate Kid III, will be on hand Friday through Sunday for a martial arts weekend celebration in the city. The main event takes place Saturday with the 3rd Annual William B. Stoner Memorial Championships at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
“It is an absolute honor. Coming back to my hometown is always great,” Kanan said via phone from Puerto Rico, where he is filming a movie with Bruce Willis. “To come back and honor my teacher, sensei William Stoner, is something I really look forward to.”
Kanan will be joined by other iconic martial arts figures – shihan Fumio Demura and Yuji Okumoto. Demura, a well-known Japanese martials arts master, served as Pat Morita’s martial arts stunt double in the first, third and fourth Karate Kid movies, while Okumoto played the role of villain Chozen Toguchi in Karate Kid II and Cobra Kai.
The weekend begins Friday night with seminars at the Genbu-Kai Karate of Pennsylvania dojo on Sampson St. Kanan, a former student of the dojo, which Stoner ran until he died in 2019, will participate. In addition to his many television and movie acting and producing credits, Kanan is an author and motivational speaker.
“Teaching a seminar is something I love doing. I really look forward to it,” Kanan said. “It’ll be a combination of both martial arts and philosophy from my book ‘Way of the Cobra’.”
The open martial arts championship tournament takes place Saturday morning and continues through the afternoon. Chad Assid, who runs the local dojo, noted that the tournament has grown over the last three years. Participants from at least 10 states have already signed up to compete.
“This year, we already have 31 pre-registered,” Assid said. “I have a feeling it’s going to be pretty big.”
Advance tickets for the martial arts championship tournament are $10. Call (724) 614-4726 or email pennsylvaniagenbukai@gmail.com for more information. Tickets will be $15 at the door. Each ticket includes an entry for a Cobra Kai gift basket. There will be a Chinese auction and 50/50 raffle as well as vendors and refreshments available at The Cathedral. Kanan and Okumoto will sign autographs.
On Saturday night, the 39th Annual Genbu-Kai Pennsylvania Awards Banquet will take place at the New Englander. The weekend wraps up Sunday with more seminars at the local dojo.
“Overall, it’s going to be a fantastic weekend. It’ll be a great tribute to Sensei Stoner and a nice way to honor Sensei Chad Assid, too,” Kanan said. “I think it’s going to be great for New Castle. I still consider New Castle as my hometown. I love New Castle and I’ll do whatever I can to support it. I am really honored and humbled to come back and be a participant.”
Kanan, the son of Dale and Michele Perelman of Neshannock Township, credits Stoner for playing a big role in his life.
“It is said that, when a student is ready, the teacher appears. I don’t think anything could have prepared me for Sensei Stoner. He was very much a force of nature. He was demanding and precise and all the things I needed at that time in my life,” he said. “There couldn’t not have been a student more ready than I was. As an undisciplined young teenager, he had a profound effect on my life, as did martial arts. He taught me discipline, self-confidence and respect.
“When I told him early on that I wanted to be an actor, he was incredibly supportive. He was a source of encouragement,” he continued. “He taught me most of what I know about karate, which was crucial to eventually earning that role in Karate Kid III.”
Assid, one of Stoner’s former students and family members, took over the dojo after Stoner’s passing in 2019. The dojo has seen its membership rise from four students then to 58 now.
“We’ve grown and it’s been a team effort,” Assid said. “We are looking forward to the tournament.”
