Sewickley Academy and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart battled throughout the season in WPIAL Section 1-1A action.
The Panthers eventually came out on top, claiming the league championship with a 9-0-1 record and 12-2-1 overall. The Chargers took second at 8-1-1 and 10-3-2 overall. Neither team made it past the district quarterfinals, though.
Neshannock finished in last place in the league with a 0-10 record and 2-10 overall. Noah Kalpich and Tim Wilkinson earned all-star status.
WPIAL SECTION 1-1A ALL-STARS: Micah Guevara (Beaver County Christian) Sr.; Will Kerr (Beaver County Christian) Sr.; Juno Roh (Beaver County Christian) Sr.; Noah Kalpich (Neshannock) Sr.; Tim Wilkinson (Neshannock) Sr.; Billy Fryer Our Lady of the Sacred Heart) Jr.; Bryan Kaminski (Our Lady of the Sacred Heart) Sr.; Brendan Stull (Our Lady of the Sacred Heart) Sr.; Dawson Summers (Our Lady of the Sacred Heart) Sr.; Evan Burry (Riverside) Jr.; Noah Zelch (Riverside) Sr.; Josh Chico (Sewickley Academy) Sr.; Hudson Colletti (Sewickley Academy) Jr.; Michael DiSantis (Sewickley Academy) Jr.; Adin Zorn (Sewickley Academy) Jr.; Robbie Chavaunne (South Side Beaver) Jr.; Killian Turek (South Side Beaver) So.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.