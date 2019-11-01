Junior Greyhounds finish 7-0

The Wilmington junior high football team finished with an undefeated 7-0 season.
The Greyhounds defeated Grove City 22-8, Sharon 22-20, Slippery Rock 36-19, Farrell 52-36, Reynolds 40-16, Sharpsville 40-24 and Hickory 36-14. This marks the sixth undefeated season for coach Mike Neurohr and puts him over 100 wins.
Team members are Tuff McConahy, Nick Bilunka, Landon Kline, Luke Coker, Buddah Book, Anthony Mendenhall, Tyler Mikulin, Aidan Gardner, Ben Miller, Hunter Jones, Tristan Jones, Will Bruckner, Willie Moore, Cody Anderson, William Huff, D.J. Miller, Rocky Serafino, Carter Horkovy, Ayden Horkovy, Cameron Lewis and Landon Duzyk.
Coaches in addition to Neurohr are Josh Phillian, Jim Reed and Alex Ramirez. Vince Coker is the team manager.
