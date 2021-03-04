Mohawk High’s girls basketball team played for the first time in a week on Wednesday night.
The Lady Warriors didn’t play like the layoff was that long, though.
Paige Julian poured in a game-high 32 points to lead Mohawk to a 77-42 WPIAL Class 3A home playoff win over Washington.
“When you get this late in the season, you just want to play basketball,” Mohawk coach Mike O’Lare said. “That gave us an entire week off from playing. When you have the starts and stops that we’ve had in the season, it was important to have some good practice.
“We wanted to get that good rhythm and continuity. It was good to get back on the court and shake some of the rust off.”
The second-seeded Lady Warriors (14-4) will host Keystone Oaks at noon Saturday in the quarterfinals. The seventh-seeded Lady Golden Eagles (11-7) reached the quarters with a 54-52 verdict over Charleroi.
Mohawk is the defending WPIAL Class 3A champion.
“We’re not feeling much pressure,” O’Lare said. “Last year was last year. The focus is one day at a time.”
Julian scored 10 of her points in the first half and 12 more in the third quarter. She finished with eight rebounds and seven assists.
“She was attacking the rim hard,” O’Lare said of Julian. “Paige has multiple moves when she gets there. That’s what makes her so effective.
“She’s difficult to guard. She’s not just a straight-line kid. She has a ton of different moves in the paint. She was able to do a little bit of everything tonight.”
The Lady Warriors led 19-6 after the first quarter and 45-23 at the half. Mohawk pushed the buffer to 64-36 after three periods.
Hannah McDanel contributed 22 points for the Lady Warriors, including 19 of her tallies in the first half.
“She needed that good start tonight and we needed it from her,” O’Lare said of McDanel.
Nadia Lape added nine points, 10 assists and five rebounds for the winners.
“We need that balance to be successful,” O’Lare said.
Jordan Radzyminski led Mohawk with 12 rebounds.
Cass Lewis and Kyla Woods scored nine points each for 15th-seeded Washington (8-10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.