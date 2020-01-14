Wampum native Stephen Johns played his first professional hockey game in 22 months Saturday night for the Texas Stars, the AHL affiliate of the NHL’s Dallas Stars.
The Texas Stars topped the Toronto Marlies 5-3 at HEC Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Johns is on a rehab assignment after missing all of last season and this season due to post-traumatic headaches.
Johns led the Stars to a comeback with a career-high four points, including one goal and four assists. The defenseman controlled the puck at the blue line in the second period and fired a rocket past the Marlies netminder for his first goal since Feb. 16, 2018.
Saturday’s Stars-Marlies game was the second of two. The first, on Friday night, ended in a 1-0 forfeit win for the Stars after Marlies assistant coach Ron Davidson suffered a prolonged grand mal seizure in the dress room prior to the game.
A grand mal seizure causes a loss of consciousness and violent muscle contractions. Also known as a generalized tonic-clonic seizure, they are caused by abnormal electrical activity throughout the brain.
Davison, 39, was hospitalized and released after treatment. He returned to Toronto with a member of the Marlies medical staff. He will be away from the team indefinitely on medical leave.
