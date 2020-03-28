Jeckavitch to be named Wilmington girls coach

The new girls basketball coach at Wilmington High will be a familiar one.
Mike Jeckavitch said Friday that he will be hired as girls coach at Wilmington after spending 10 years as boys coach.
“It’s pretty much set in stone, I’m just waiting for the school board meeting to make it official,” he said.
Jeckavitch said his reason for the change is a simple one: He has two daughters in grades 6 and 4 in the district that he wants to coach.
“My two daughters are both really involved in basketball and when the job came open, multiple people approached me about coaching the girls,” he said. “It was definitely a tough decision, but I went back and forth with it and, in the end, my family came first. Once I started missing some of my kids’ games to coach the boys team, I knew I had a decision to make. I asked both of my kids if this was something they wanted and they did not hesitate to say yes.”
Jeckavitch said he coached his youngest daughter’s youth team last year, while his wife, Lisa, coached their elder daughter.
“I’m excited to build these memories with my family,” he said.
Jeckavitch struggled with the boys basketball team each year because of the success of the football program, which provided a late start for those who played both football and basketball. Still, he finished with a 117-123 record as head coach and claimed a district title in 2017.
“I wanted to win a district championship, which we did,” he said. “It was tough at times to coach the boys team because of the situation, but I had great kids and enjoyed it. I think I’m leaving the program in a good place.”
Wilmington’s girls team has had upheaval for years of various sorts. Controversial coach Rick Holzworth said he was forced out in late-December after a 2-4 start. Jay Sabik took over and the team finished 4-16.
