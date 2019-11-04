BALTIMORE (AP) — The New England Patriots’ unbeaten season crashed to an end under the weight of their own mistakes and inability to contain Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who ripped apart the NFL’s stingiest defense with his arm and legs in a 37-20 victory Sunday night.
Baltimore (6-2) zipped to an early 17-0 lead and let the Patriots (8-1) creep within striking distance before quelling the comeback with a 70-yard fumble return by Marlon Humphrey and a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Nick Boyle early in the fourth quarter.
That made it 30-20, and not even six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady could bring New England out of the hole. Brady, who went 30 for 46 for 285 yards, threw an interception with 12:47 left.
SEAHAWKS 40, BUCCANEERS 34, OT
SEATTLE (AP) — Russell Wilson hit Jacob Hollister with a 10-yard touchdown pass on the opening possession of overtime, and Seattle rallied to beat Tampa Bay.
Wilson continued his brilliant season, tying his career high with five touchdown passes as Seattle (7-2) overcame Jason Myers’ missed 40-yard field-goal attempt on the final play of regulation and never gave Tampa Bay a chance in the extra session. Wilson was 5 of 8 for 70 yards in overtime.
CHIEFS 26, VIKINGS 23
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Harrison Butker matched a career long with a 54-yard field goal to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, then drilled a 44-yarder as time expired to give Kansas City a thrilling victory over Minnesota.
Matt Moore started for Kansas City and threw for 275 yards and a touchdown without a pick.
RAIDERS 31, LIONS 24
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Derek Carr threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to rookie Hunter Renfrow with 2:04 remaining and Karl Joseph broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone with 3 seconds left to give the Raiders a victory over Detroit in their first game back in Oakland in seven weeks.
Carr’s clutch pass to Renfrow gave Oakland the win to start the crucial three-game homestand. Carr also connected with rookie Foster Moreau on a 3-yard score opening seconds of the fourth quarter and another rookie, Josh Jacobs, ran for 120 yards and two scores. It was the first time since the merger that the Raiders got four TDs from rookies in a single game.
CHARGERS 25, PACKERS 11
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Melvin Gordon scored two touchdowns, Michael Badgley kicked four field goals and Los Angeles dominated Green Bay.
Los Angeles (4-5) snapped a three-game home losing streak in what was easily its best game of the season.
BRONCOS 24, BROWNS 19
DENVER (AP) — Fourth-year quarterback Brandon Allen sparked Denver’s stagnant offense, throwing for two touchdowns in his first career NFL start and leading the Broncos past stumbling Cleveland.
In his first start in 1,402 days, Allen threw a 21-yard pass to Courtland Sutton and a 75-yarder to rookie tight end Noah Fant, and Phillip Lindsay ran nine times for 92 yards and a touchdown.
TEXANS 26, JAGUARS 3
LONDON (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s most impressive throw went backward — a flip under pressure to running back Carlos Hyde, whose 7-yard gain set up Houston’s first TD in a 26-3 runaway over Jacksonville.
PANTHERS 30, TITANS 20
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey had 166 yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns, and Carolina bounced back from an embarrassing defeat with a victory over Tennessee.
DOLPHINS 26, JETS 18
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three touchdown passes, two of them to rookie Preston Williams, and Miami got its first win of the season by beating former coach Adam Gase and New York.
EAGLES 22, BEARS 14
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz threw for 239 yards and one touchdown, Jordan Howard ran for 82 yards and a score and Philadelphia held on for a victory over Chicago.
BILLS 24, REDSKINS 9
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Rookie Devin Singletary had 95 yards rushing, including a 2-yard touchdown, and Buffalo are off to its best start since 1993 following a win over Washington.
