It's painful to learn the annual rite of spring -- The Masters -- has been postponed

Ok, I get it. The NBA and NHL are shut down, the NCAA March Madness is now March Sadness and the start of Major League Baseball is delayed.
But when they postpone The Masters, you know things are serious!
Yes, there are fears of spreading coronavirus. Nobody wants that. But you would think that an outdoor sport like golf would be pretty safe.
The event captures the fancy of even nongolf fans in early April every year. Especially in the north where we are still recovering from winter and we get to watch on television the beautiful flowers and landscape at Augusta National.
Players were bouyed by the word “postponed” rather than “canceled”. So hopefully, it can be played at a later date.
The Masters is as American as hot dogs and apple pie and the Browns not making it to the Super Bowl.
A golfer’s career is made when he wins that tournament. And it’s funny because it was television that made the tournament and the PGA what it is today.
The late Pete Molnar, a former Sharon High basketball star, was executive director of CBS Sports in the 1950s and established a relationship with the tournament at that time. And when TV coverage started there, they only showed the last four holes.
He helped grow it in the early days of coverage in the direction it has taken today.
Yes, the tournament heads are just a touch snooty as are many of the members at Augusta. And TV producers have to cater to their wishes or they don’t get to show the tournament. Announcers are blackballed for making a wrong comment, or as Pete used to tell me: “We were walking on eggshells.”
It’s pretty much the only tournament where the fans are “patrons” and the rough is called “first cut” or “second cut”.
While I would like to ignore it because of the arrogance involved, it’s hard to look away.
So what can we look forward to in April, if not the tourament? Maybe the return of some pro sports. But if not we always have Mel Kiper and Todd McShay and their incessant discussion of the NFL draft.
The draft isn’t until April 23-25, but at least we have something to look forward to seeing.
And since Major League Baseball is delayed, maybe they could bring back the televised “Home Run Derby” and just have a couple of sluggers in competition pounding the ball over the fences.
Or a couple of pro basketball players could play “HORSE” while we watch in great anticipation.
Time to get creative!
While I am sure many people will get their sports fix played “Madden 2020” or what ever year that popular video game is at right now.
However, I think my wife and I will just take a walk in Buhl Park. Or I will go out and hit a few golf balls myself. Maybe this break from watching sports on TV is just what the doctor ordered.
Time to get moving, people!
Lynn Saternow is sports editor of The Herald and The Allied News. He can be reached at lsaternow@sharonherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.