American Legion Code of Sportsmanship
I Will:
Keep the Rules,
Keep Faith with my Teammates,
Keep my Temper,
Keep myself Fit,
Keep a Stout Heart in Defeat,
Keep my Pride under in Victory,
Keep a Sound Soul, a Clean Mind, & a Healthy Body.
It was July 17th 1982 and I saw a small article on the bottom of the page in the New Castle News. It read ‘Little Pirates to play Ellwood American Legion Baseball in Twinbill’. The Little Pirates were led by Roberto Clemente Jr., son of the late Roberto Clemente, former Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Famer. The Great One.
My father and I took a ride down to Ewing Park to catch the legion game. As we drove down the winding Wampum/ Ellwood road my anticipation grew. I could tell by my fathers voice that this was going to be something special to see. We arrived and you could hear the announcer already announcing the players names. I remember it like yesterday.
The announcer first yelled out the name of a Pittsburgh area kid by the last name of Calidonia. He stretched the name out. He made it so exciting! CALLL I DOOO NIA!
It echoed through the valley and off of the houses beyond the outfield fence. Next was ROOO BERRRTO CLEMENTE JUUU NIOR! I sat there wide eyed as I listened to my father talk about Clemente’s playing days while getting ready to watch his very own son play ball right in front of me! Junior did not disappoint. The way he moved, his mannerisms, presence and grace.
We were as close to greatness as we could get. Every ball hit off of his bat that night was shot like an arrow into the outfield gaps. Ellwood City had a great legion team that year. I remember Ellwood’s Mike Hufnagle keeping pace with the best that the Little Pirates had to offer.
Former Pirates great Frank Thomas was coaching the Little Pirates. His forearms and hands were huge! You could just see his passion, he loved being there and living in the moment.
Flash forward to July 27, 2019 and it’s the first time in 20 years that the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball Championships have returned to the western part of the state. Dubois, Pa., to be exact and here I sit once again at this beautiful gem of the city, Showers Field with my father.
Just as Clemente Jr. so many years ago was the gem to see in Ellwood City so to were these kids from across Pa., all wearing that same American Legion patch on their shoulders. Kudos to the city of Dubois. They had a vision. The city took the phrase, ‘If you build it, they will come’. They surely came after Showers Field was built.
First hosting the Small College World Series. And wouldn’t you know it. The locals from Penn State Dubois won the national championship. The Pennsylvania State Legion Championship is truly a historic event. These kids are excited, the town is excited. It’s a boost to the whole city of DuBois. I couldn’t help but to think about Lawrence County. The great teams and ball players we have and continually crank out. Many go on to great college careers and some even to pro ball.
Whats going on here today?
Is the interest from players really not there? Is money becoming the bottom line? Players for years have been getting picked up for private travel teams that play in showcase tournaments which provide more recruiting visibility. The showcase style of baseball has taken over.
Most say the advent of pay-to-play travel ball is to blame for the shrinking players numbers.
American Legion Baseball has taught hundreds of thousands of young Americans the importance of sportsmanship, good health and active citizenship. The program also is a promoter of equality, making teammates out of young athletes regardless of their income levels or social standings.
Since its inception in 1925, the league has had millions of players, including countless who have gone on to play in college and professional baseball.
Colorado Rockies pitcher Joe Beimel played Legion Baseball for Post 511 in Kersey, Pa. He made his big-league debut as a starting pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 8, 2001.
Reggie Jackson “Mr. October” played Legion Baseball in Pennsylvania.
Jim Lyland played for the Pemberville (Ohio) Post 183 Legion program.
Mike Mussina played for Montoursville Post 104.
Phil Niekro played Legion Baseball in Bridgeport, Ohio.
Stan “the Man” Musial was asked about his American Legion Baseball playing memories, he said, “I was proud to wear the American Legion uniform because it was the first uniform I had. American Legion has supported baseball many years and they have an outstanding program for our young players.” Recent drafted players who played legion ball include Blackhawk High graduate Brendan McKay, who currently is a Class AAA pitcher with the Tampa Bay Rays after a recent demotion, and Ryan Uhl (IUP) Mariners, St. Marys, Pa.
What is our vision in Lawrence County? What’s the future of American Legion Baseball here? Should parents continue to pay thousands of dollars for their kid to play ball? Times are tough. We need American Legion Baseball. Thank God for Legion baseball and its great coaches in the 1980s. My father worked in the local Mills and he raised 5 kids. Money was tight!
Bobby Mitchell is a Union Township resident and 1985 Mohawk High graduate. Mitchell attended and played baseball at St. Petersburg College in Clearwater, FL. and at Penn State-Shenango. Mitchell is the owner/director of Blue Chip Baseball. He has served 20 years as an Associate Scout for the Major League Scouting Bureau, San Diego Padres and currently with the Toronto Blue Jays. Mitchell also works at Microbac Labs in Warrendale, Pa.
