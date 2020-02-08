Geno Stone named captain at Iowa

Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) runs to celebrate with fans after the Hawkeyes beat the Northwestern Wildcats 20-0 on October 26 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.

 FILE | AP

New Castle High graduate Geno Stone has been invited to the 2020 NFL Combine.

It will be held from Feb. 23 to March 2 at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium and Indiana Convention Center.

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Stone spent three years as a safety at the University of Iowa before leaving a season early for the NFL Draft. He started 21 games at strong safety from 2017-19, finishing with 126 tackles, four tackles for a loss, one sack, six interceptions, 13 passes defended, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

