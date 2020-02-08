New Castle High graduate Geno Stone has been invited to the 2020 NFL Combine.
It will be held from Feb. 23 to March 2 at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium and Indiana Convention Center.
The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Stone spent three years as a safety at the University of Iowa before leaving a season early for the NFL Draft. He started 21 games at strong safety from 2017-19, finishing with 126 tackles, four tackles for a loss, one sack, six interceptions, 13 passes defended, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
