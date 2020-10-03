Matthew Ioanilli scored three touchdowns to lead Neshannock to a 45-0 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference rout of visiting Ellwood City on Friday night. 

On homecoming night, the sophomore running back and linebacker scored on a fumble recovery and two short plunges to push the Lancers (3-1, 3-1). 

After a scoreless first quarter, kicker Carter DeVivo got the Lancers on the scoreboard with a 25-yard field goal. On the next drive, quarterback Kurt Sommerfeld scrambled to his left, avoided two defenders inside the 5-yard line and scored on a 66-yard run. Sommerfeld also scored on a 30-yard scramble in the third quarter. 

With under two minutes before halftime trailing just 10-0, Ellwood City faced a long fourth down. A bad snap resulted in the punt attempt going off at the goalline when it was blocked by a Neshannock player and scooped up two yards out by Ioanilli. 

Neshannock led 17-0 at halftime. 

Cam'Ron Owens added a 49-yard, fourth-down scoring run in the third quarter before Ioanilli found the end zone from seven and five yards out. The final touchdown was set up by a Peyton Weaver fumble recovery. 

Ellwood City (0-4, 0-4) has now been outscored on the season 150-26. Three of the team's losses have come by shutout. 

Week 4: Ellwood City at Neshannock

