Neshannock's Cam'Ron Owens runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of a home game against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio gives instruction to his team during a home game against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Neshannock's Cam'Ron Owens is tackled by Ellwood City's Peyton O'Brien (9) and Sammy DiCaprio (28).
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Matthew Ioanilli scored three touchdowns to lead Neshannock to a 45-0 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference rout of visiting Ellwood City on Friday night.
On homecoming night, the sophomore running back and linebacker scored on a fumble recovery and two short plunges to push the Lancers (3-1, 3-1).
After a scoreless first quarter, kicker Carter DeVivo got the Lancers on the scoreboard with a 25-yard field goal. On the next drive, quarterback Kurt Sommerfeld scrambled to his left, avoided two defenders inside the 5-yard line and scored on a 66-yard run. Sommerfeld also scored on a 30-yard scramble in the third quarter.
With under two minutes before halftime trailing just 10-0, Ellwood City faced a long fourth down. A bad snap resulted in the punt attempt going off at the goalline when it was blocked by a Neshannock player and scooped up two yards out by Ioanilli.
Story continues below video
Neshannock led 17-0 at halftime.
Cam'Ron Owens added a 49-yard, fourth-down scoring run in the third quarter before Ioanilli found the end zone from seven and five yards out. The final touchdown was set up by a Peyton Weaver fumble recovery.
Ellwood City (0-4, 0-4) has now been outscored on the season 150-26. Three of the team's losses have come by shutout.
Ellwood City running back Tyler Powell is bottled up by the Neshannock defense during an away game Friday.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Ellwood City's Ryan Gibbons rolls out to pass during an away game at Neshannock.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
