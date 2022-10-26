Matthew Ioanilli has been an instrumental running back for the Neshannock High football team and that was evident on Friday.
Ioanilli carried the ball 13 times for 129 rushing yards and scored the last touchdown of the game to post a 40-21 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference victory over Ellwood City Lincoln.
“It was awesome, Senior Night, it’s something you’re really looking forward to as a senior, coming in and winning your game. It’s the last regular season home game too so it was nice, it was awesome,” Ioanilli said. “That fumble I had didn’t really help me. I was really just running hard. I wanted to make up for that because fumbles — you can’t do that. I was really running hard and I saw that gap, my lineman had great blocks all night and I just hit that seam and scored a touchdown.”
The senior has amassed 532 rushing yards on 84 totes and scored 13 touchdowns.
For his efforts, Ioanilli was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week, as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“We felt Matt was running the ball very well going into Friday night’s game against Ellwood. We thought he ran the ball well in the first half. Unfortunately, again, we had a little mishap on the offensive line where a guy shot through and popped the ball loose. We got to protect the ball but really that wasn’t Matt’s fault,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “If it did anything it just angered him and fueled his fire more toward the second half. One thing I know about Matt, he hates putting the ball on the ground. So, when he does, he gets pretty furious to say the least.”
Ioanilli commented on what’s changed for the Lancers throughout the season.
“We had a couple of guys go down. That’ll happen but we have guys that are capable of stepping up,” Ioanilli said. “The season’s ending but we’re looking forward to playoffs and to keep rolling.”
One of the guys that went down was another running back, Peyton Weaver, after suffering a compound fracture on Sept. 2 in a nonconference game against Laurel. Ioanilli commented if more responsibility was placed on his shoulders after Weaver’s injury.
“Maybe a little bit but me and the other running backs, Jackson Billyk and Patrick Argiro, step up, next man mentality,” Ioanilli said. “We get the job done.”
“Coming into the season, the plan was Peyton of course was going to be the feature back with Matt getting a lot of carries as well,” Mozzocio said. “Once Peyton went down we had to rely on Matt. Matt was out the first game of the year and I believe very limited the second game of the year. It took him a few games to get his legs back under him and once he did he’s been solid all year. He’s had some big games against Ambridge and other opponents and he broke loose a bunch Friday night as well.”
A son of Craig and Tracey Ioanilli, the senior started playing football in the fifth grade and realized he wanted to be a running back in the sixth.
“We were at practice, the first practice, and the coach said, ‘If you think you’re a lineman go over there, if you think you’re a running back go over there,’” Ioanilli recalled. “I went with the running backs and that’s how it all happened.”
What makes a good running back according to Ioanilli?
“You’ve got to run; you’ve got to run hard. You’ve got to have good vision to see what holes are opened up and where the blocks are setting up,” Ioanilli said. “Like I said, you’ve got to run hard.”
Ioanilli commented on Neshannock’s offensive execution.
“I think it’s been very good for the most part,” Ioanilli said. “We scored a lot of points. Our line blocks very well every game, our receivers block and make great plays out on the edges catching balls and if I run the ball and Jonny (Huff) will fake a handoff, he’ll carry out a fake and take two or three defenders with him and it just helps out.”
One of the central offensive plays that Neshannock runs is a pump pass and Ioanilli talked about the play.
“It catches the defense off guard and we have a quarterback who can make those plays and do that, other receivers and all that,” Ioanilli said. “We do that and it works out.”
Ioanilli talked about the strengths and what needs improved on the team.
“We just have mentality that we really want to win. We want to keep going, we’re aggressive, that’s something that helps us out a lot. We just really want to win, we talk about it all the time. We work hard in practice and that’s our goal,” Ioanilli said of the strengths. “I think we’re doing pretty well. We’ve got to sharpen the edges of everything and keep everything working smooth.”
Ioanilli is one of 14 seniors on the Neshannock roster.
“It’s great. These guys are all great teammates, great leaders,” Ioanilli said of the senior leadership. “We all want to win. It’s pretty awesome to be around these guys.”
“Matt’s a great leader for us. Always very attentive, he’s quiet and leads by example,” Mozzocio said. “He’s a very hard worker and he’s a guy that you like having on the team for your younger players and all the players to look up to.”
Ioanilli said one of his influences on the gridiron is his dad and family.
“Really, just my dad, he always played. He always told me if I play to run hard and all of that,” Ioanilli said. “I wear 35 because it’s the family number, my dad and uncle and all of that so yeah just them.”
Ioanilli also plays hockey for Neshannock. He is currently undecided on if he will play a sport at the collegiate level.
“Matt’s a great hockey player as well. They won a championship over there at hockey. Matt, early on, when he was in the ninth grade he was big on hockey, big on football. It was hard for me to understand at times sharing an athlete and things like that,” Mozzocio said. “Sitting down with Matt, talking to him about the situation, has enlightened me as well about being able to work and understand that sometimes athletes do love two sports the same. We’ve grown our relationship and have been able to work and continue to share. He’s had great careers on both the ice and the gridiron.”
Ioanilli praised Mozzocio.
“He’s great. He’s been awesome to me in my years here. He wants us to win, he’s all in just like we are,” Ioanilli said. “I think that’s probably where we get that from. He does a great job with us.”
Ioanilli said the team is focused on the present.
“We don’t look too forward into the thing. It’s always, ‘Who do we got this week?’” Ioanilli said. “Everything is to prepare for who we have this upcoming week.”
Ioanilli said discipline and working 100 percent is the main emphasis at practice.
What is the driving force propelling the Lancers this season to success according to Ioanilli?
“It’s just that will to win,” Ioanilli said. “Our senior group, we really want to go out on top. Those young guys follow that and we all just really want to win. I don’t care if I have one touchdown or a million touchdowns. It doesn’t matter to me. I just want to do whatever I can do to help the team.”
